Beamly launches as the next chapter of Podcastpage.io - giving creators one home to publish and monetize across every format

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The team behind Podcastpage.io, the popular podcast website builder used by thousands of creators, today announced the launch of Beamly, a rebrand that marks the platform's expansion beyond podcasting into a full suite of publishing and monetization tools for creators.

Beamly is a creator-first platform built to give podcasters, video creators, writers, and educators a single home for all their work, from hosting and publishing to monetization, with 0% platform fees.

"When we started Podcastpage, our goal was to make it easy for podcasters to launch beautiful websites," said Tom, founder of Beamly. "But creators don't stop at one format. They post videos, write, teach, and sell. Beamly is the natural next step, one home for everything you create and every way you earn."

From podcast websites to a full creator platform

Podcastpage.io became a popular tool for thousands of podcasters building their websites. Over time, creators needed more. They began creating content across more formats including videos, blogs, courses, and digital products. Beamly builds on that foundation, transforming the platform into an all-in-one hub for creators to run their entire business.

With Beamly, creators can:

Publish across formats: audio, video, and text

Grow revenue: sell memberships, paywalled content, and digital products

Own their audience: build under their own brand and domain

Automate the busywork: imports, transcripts, and publishing tasks managed for you

What's new in Beamly

The team has been shipping updates in preparation for this, introducing:

Unified editing with live preview for episodes, videos, lessons, and posts

Built-in audio and video hosting that can be used for podcast hosting, private podcasts and more.

Native memberships and subscriptions with free and paid tiers

One-off products and digital downloads

These features make Beamly one of the most comprehensive platforms for creators to publish, grow, and monetize their content without relying on multiple disconnected tools.

For existing users, the transition is seamless. Current plans, pricing, domains, and members remain unchanged.

A new name for a wider vision

The new name reflects the company's bigger vision. "Beamly" comes from what creators do every day: beam their work into the world. It is short, memorable, and flexible enough to grow with creators across every format.

About Beamly (formerly Podcastpage.io)

Founded in 2019 as Podcastpage.io, Beamly is a creator-first platform that helps podcasters, video creators, writers, educators, and entrepreneurs publish and monetize their content in one place. Originally launched as a podcast website builder, the platform has evolved into an all-in-one hub where creators can host podcasts and videos, publish posts and courses, and sell memberships, subscriptions, and digital downloads, all with 0% platform fees. Trusted by thousands of creators worldwide, Beamly gives your content and community a permanent home, allowing you to grow your brand and business without limits.

For more information, visit beamly.com

