Bean Trailer Debuts One-Of-A-Kind, Adventure-Inspired Art At Overland Expo MTN West

LOVELAND, Colo., Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bean Trailers are known for pushing the boundaries of outdoor adventure. At Overland Expo MTN West August 25-27, Bean celebrates the outdoor community's tremendous boundary-pushing spirit with a collaboration with respected muralist Emily Eisenhart. Ms. Eisenhart will create an adventure-inspired masterpiece on a Bean Stock trailer.

Overland EXPO MTN West is one of the largest overland gatherings in the country, showcasing top trailers and gear for Overlanding, Adventure Travel, Van Life, Off Roading, and Outdoors. Bean's live art exhibit is interactive, giving attendees a chance to bring this exceptional Bean art to life.

"It's our pleasure to give Emily a blank canvas in the form of a Bean trailer to celebrate the wonder and beauty of the outdoors through her art," said Mark Harling, President of Bean Trailer. "Our collaboration is truly about exploration, and that's consistent with our mission of inspiring people to explore and try something new. We hope EXPO attendees will come check this out. It's not every day you can say you helped create a mural!"

Ms. Eisenhart is an artist and owner of a creative studio in Austin, Texas. She has worked with an impressive list of sports and outdoor brands, including Nike, YETI, Specialized, and Austin FC. Her deep appreciation for the outdoors and her passion for nature are evident in her work.

"Like Bean Trailer, I'm deeply drawn to the joy and inspiration of being outdoors," said Ms. Eisenhart. "This is a wonderful opportunity for me and those who come to EXPO to express and celebrate the adventurous spirit of the Bean community and the entire outdoors community through art."

Ms. Eisenhart will be creating this iconic piece on a Bean Stock trailer in booth B213. See her at work and watch the art evolve during show hours:

Friday, August 25th , 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

, Saturday, August 26th , 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

, Sunday August 27th , 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

"We invite the Bean community and everyone who loves outdoor adventure to stop by our booth B213, where we'll have our most capable Black Bean, Bean Stalker and Bean Stock trailers on display," said Harling. "We'd love to talk with you about Bean's well-known durability and diverse range of models. Bean has pricing options to suit every adventure. Come see why Bean trailers are the first choice for outdoor adventures."

For additional event details, please contact Nick Uthe at nick@beantrailer and Emily at [email protected].

ABOUT BEAN TRAILER

Bean Trailer is an industry leader in producing overlanding off-road trailers that can go where other trailers can't. Every Bean is built for the modern explorer and inspired by a classic teardrop trailer design with improved construction for long-term durability. Bean Trailer provides personalized camper options to all of our customers. Come see us in Loveland, Colorado!

