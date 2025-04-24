BeanSquad Kicks Off 2025 with Strong Q1 Momentum and Aggressive Growth Goals

The leading franchise accounting firm reports 5–7% monthly growth, expansion of its Amazon Delivery Service Partner program, and enhanced tax support services.

NEW YORK, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BeanSquad, the franchise-focused accounting partner known for streamlining financial operations for franchisees and multi-unit operators, has announced impressive Q1 results and continued expansion across multiple verticals.

"Q1 in the accounting world is always the most demanding time of the year," said Mike Greenblatt, partner and senior vice president of business development. "You're juggling end-of-year financials while simultaneously re-engaging clients who haven't touched their books in months. Despite the challenges, we've continued growing at a strong and steady pace."

BeanSquad is adding clients at a rate of 40 per month, with a consistent 5–7% month-over-month growth across its portfolio of franchisees, Amazon Delivery Service Partners (DSP) operators, and independent businesses. This growth is backed by a significant push in BeanSquad's positioning within the franchise industry and a refreshed brand identity that reflects its role as a long-term strategic partner.

"We've done a lot of work to rebrand how we're positioned in the marketplace, especially in franchising," Greenblatt said. "Now more than ever, franchisees are looking for clarity, control, and compliance — and BeanSquad delivers that at scale."

A key contributor to the firm's recent momentum has been its exclusive standing as one of the only approved bookkeeping vendors for Amazon DSPs. Between December and January, BeanSquad took on a wave of new DSP clients, each of whom required full-year cleanups.

Many of these clients hadn't touched their books in a while," said Greenblatt. "We went in and drastically cleaned them up. It was a heavy lift, but our team delivered."

To better serve clients during tax season and beyond, BeanSquad also added corporate tax support to its base offerings, providing more comprehensive, all-inclusive services for franchisees.

"This is a critical step in ensuring our clients have fewer vendors to manage and more time to focus on growth," Greenblatt said. "It's part of our evolution into a true one-stop financial partner."

Looking ahead, BeanSquad is doubling down on its growth trajectory to add 1,500 new clients by the end of 2025, including at least 700 new franchise clients. The company's long-standing partnerships with franchisors like Dunkin', The UPS Store, and Subway, as well as exclusive integrations with platforms like ProfitKeeper and Boefly, continue to reinforce BeanSquad's position as the go-to financial partner for franchises.

"We aim to double in size again this year," said Greenblatt. "It's ambitious, but our systems, team, and track record prove we're ready."

With recession-resistant services, flexible pricing starting at $299/month and a client mix spanning single-unit operators to multi-unit enterprise groups, BeanSquad is poised to capitalize on the franchise industry's demand for reliable, scalable financial management.

For more information about BeanSquad's bookkeeping, sales tax, compliance, and advisory solutions, visit http://www.beansquad.com.

About BeanSquad

BeanSquad is the premier financial services provider built exclusively for the franchise industry. Founded in 2019 by industry veterans Lance Diamond, Mike Greenblatt, Bruce Patz, and Henry Uy, BeanSquad delivers scalable, franchise-specific bookkeeping, compliance, KPI analytics, and advisory solutions. With a client roster that includes top brands like Dunkin', Subway, The UPS Store, and Cold Stone Creamery, BeanSquad supports over 100 franchise systems and is redefining what financial clarity looks like in franchising. Through exclusive partnerships, affordable pricing, and proven results, BeanSquad empowers franchisors and franchisees to streamline operations, drive growth, and stay focused on what matters most — running their businesses. Learn more at http://www.beansquad.com.

