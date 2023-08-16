BearingPoint Honored for Diversity in Business Award by Daily Herald One of 13 honorees noted for diversity, inclusion, variety and equity efforts in Chicago office

We believe diverse and inclusive teams shape our workforce in skills, experience, backgrounds, and personalities. It is one of the strengths that make us better. Tweet this

US Partners Scott Glenn, Chetan Rangaswamy and Fabrice Roche, lead BearingPoint's dedication to diversity, inclusion, variety and equality initiatives. BearingPoint is committed to growing its future leaders in a workforce traditionally dominated by male partners. In addition, the firm annually campaigns for the better and sheds light on a specific topic we stand for and care about at BearingPoint.

"We believe diverse and inclusive teams shape our workforce in skills, experience, backgrounds, and personalities," said Scott Glenn, partner and leader of the firm's CIO Advisory practice. "It is one of the strengths that make us better."

Over 35% of BearingPoint's US employees are female and over 60% are non-Caucasian male. As part of its global 2025 strategy and goals – it is aiming for 40% female representation in client-facing roles, 20% female Partners and female representation in every leadership team worldwide.

"We are really proud of our Women in Consulting Group initiative, which is making an impact and growing. Formed in 2020 with two female employees at the firm, the group's success is compounded as more women team members join the organization," said Chetan Rangaswamy, US Practice Leader at BearingPoint. "We want our people to feel a sense of belonging, and this steers our actions – externally and internally."

The firm's dedication to fostering community relations in Chicago is supported by the leadership and executive sponsors who encourage the 50+ employees to submit ideas for philanthropy and diversity initiatives. In 2022, BearingPoint partnered with a Chicago-based high school, Advantage Academy of DeVry University, to participate in a Career Exploration Day with a focus on mentorship to aspiring professionals, making skill development more accessible, improving career awareness, and lowering the barrier to entry into the management and technology consulting industry.

