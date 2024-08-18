Beat the Summer Heat with Carl Black Chevy Nashville's Service Spectacular

Our certified technicians use state-of-the-art equipment and genuine Chevy parts to ensure your vehicle receives the best possible care. Post this

From routine oil changes to major repairs, our expert technicians have you covered. Enjoy substantial savings on a variety of services, including:

ACDelco Parts Rebates: Save up to $15 on wiper blades, $20 on batteries, and $10 on cabin and engine air filters.

on wiper blades, on batteries, and on cabin and engine air filters. Oil Change Specials: Choose from multiple oil change and tire rotation packages to fit your vehicle's needs.

Brake Service Savings: Get significant discounts on brake pad and rotor replacements.

Battery Replacement Deals: Enjoy peace of mind with our ACDelco Gold battery replacement offer.

Major Repair Rebates: Save big on engine, transmission, and transfer case repairs.

-Expert Service, Unmatched Care

-Schedule Your Service Appointment Today

Don't miss out on these fantastic savings! Schedule your service appointment now by calling our service department or visiting our website. Our team is dedicated to getting you back on the road quickly and efficiently.

-About Carl Black Chevrolet of Nashville

Carl Black Chevrolet of Nashville is a renowned dealership in Nashville, TN, offering a wide range of Chevrolet vehicles and exceptional customer service. With a commitment to excellence and a passion for meeting the needs of our customers, we strive to provide an unparalleled automotive experience. Individuals who want to learn more about the long-range, affordable Equinox EV can visit the dealership website, http://www.carlblackchevy.com. Anyone wishing to speak with a representative can contact the dealership directly by calling 888-509-5199.

