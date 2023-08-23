Beating Goliath podcast to share story of dancer paralyzed at O'Hare Airport

Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard has released new episodes of the firm's official podcast, "Beating Goliath: A Plaintiff's Pursuit of Justice," which shares a behind-the-scenes look at some of the firm's biggest trials in history

CHICAGO, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Illinois Law Firm of Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard, P.C. has released new episodes of the firm's official podcast, "Beating Goliath: A Plaintiff's Pursuit of Justice," which shares a behind-the-scenes look at some of the firm's biggest trials in history.

On the afternoon of August 2, 2015, 24-year-old Tierney Darden, her mother and 19-year-old sister landed at O'Hare International Airport after a trip to Minneapolis where they were shopping for bridesmaid dresses for an upcoming family wedding. The three women were standing outside the airport, waiting for their ride, when a storm rolled through and a pedestrian shelter weighing over 750 pounds became loose and fell onto Tierney.

Tierney, who was a dancer and student at Truman College at the time, sustained dislocated vertebrae at T11-T12, which resulted in the most rare and significant type of spinal cord injury - a severed spinal cord that left her paralyzed from the waist down.

In the third season of "Beating Goliath: A Plaintiff's Pursuit of Justice," Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard shares the inspiring story of how Tierney and her family adjusted to their new life and pursued justice against the city of Chicago, which was responsible for maintaining the condition of the shelters.

The new episodes are available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts. Visit salvilaw.com/podcast to hear Season 1 and 2 of Beating Goliath.

