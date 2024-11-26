Beaufort County School District joins the South Carolina Purchasing Group

"Registered vendors can access bids, related documents, addendum and award information." Post this

"Through a more transparent environment, we hold ourselves accountable during the bid process and give our vendors all the information they seek instantly through the South Carolina Purchasing Group. Vendors can view all bid documents, addendums, any award information available, as well as any inquiries submitted about the bid. Everything is out in the open and provides clarity to the vendors about the bid and our process," stated Kaylee Yinger, Procurement Coordinator of the Beaufort County School District.

As a participating agency of the South Carolina Purchasing Group, it allows the Beaufort County School District to expand their vendor pool and enhance vendor competition without increasing distribution costs. To be added to the existing list of vendors on the South Carolina Purchasing Group, any suppliers looking to do business with the Beaufort County School District can register online: http://www.bidnetdirect.com/south-carolina/beaufortcountyschooldistrict. The Beaufort County School District encourages all interested bidders to register today.

Registered vendors can access open bids, related documents, and files, additional addendum, and available award information from all participating agencies. In addition, the South Carolina Purchasing Group offers a value-added service to notify vendors of new bids targeted to their business, including all addenda and advance notification of expiring term contracts.

With one click, the Beaufort County School District can now see how many vendors match a specific opportunity, how many have downloaded documents, responded and more. The Beaufort County School District also has its own, branded page on the public side of the South Carolina Purchasing Group in which taxpayers can view all closed bids and any awarded information.

Vendors may register on the South Carolina Purchasing Group: http://www.bidnetdirect.com/south-carolina/beaufortcountyschooldistrict. Bidnet Direct's vendor support team is available to answer any questions regarding the registration process or the bid system at 800-835-4603 option 2.

Other local South Carolina government agencies looking to switch from a manual bid process, please contact the South Carolina Purchasing Group for a demonstration of the no-cost sourcing solution.

About the Beaufort County School District:

Beaufort County School District is a public school district in Beaufort County, South Carolina. Three of their high schools ranked in South Carolina's Top 35 by U.S. News and World Report, and all six ranked in the state's top half. Under the leadership of Superintendent Frank Rodriguez, student literacy test scores on state assessments are the highest in the district's history.

About SOVRA:

SOVRA is a leading source-to-contract solution that connects regional purchasing groups, including the South Carolina Purchasing Group, across all 50 states, supporting local governments in streamlining their procurement processes. With a focus on transparency and efficiency, SOVRA empowers government agencies to enhance their purchasing activities. Learn more about how we help build stronger communities and economies by maximizing the value of every dollar spent. Visit https://sovra.com.

Media Contact

Bertrand Guignat, Bidnet Direct, 800-835-4603, [email protected], www.bidnetdirect.com

