Beautifully Illustrated Short Stories of Faith, Hope and Resilience Help Heal The Mind And Soul

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Hardy said, "For most of us, life is not a walk in the park! We are presented with many challenges and sometimes we feel overwhelmed. I know I often did. Several things helped me recover from each loss; friends, family and faith, and the fact that I love playing with ideas. As my understanding grew, so did my buoyancy of spirit and this made a huge difference to my quality of life and relationships. The better I felt, the more I wanted to share what I had learned with you. I also had fun painting the illustrations. So, I hope they add some cheery color to your life as you read the stories!"

Originally from England, Lorna Hardy now enjoys living on an Australian farm with her husband, Norm. She worked as a teacher and librarian, loving the opportunity to introduce students to the thrilling world of books. She taught students about early childhood development, creating links to nearby schools to give them practical experience. She also supported other teachers in their curriculum development, exploring creative ways to include faith and values, like kindness and service. Later, Lorna worked for the government on national education programs, visiting schools and conducting career workshops. She also helped disadvantaged adults and joined a team which managed literacy and numeracy programs throughout Australia. Her volunteer work gave her the opportunity to walk with people from all backgrounds in times of grief and joy. As her compassion deepened, she became passionate about building bridges of understanding between individuals. She encouraged others through hugs and good humor to celebrate the rich diversity of their shared humanity.

Hardy is happiest when she's being creative, asking "why?" questions and painting in bright colors. She also has fun visiting lonely folk and seeing their eyes light up as they tell their own stories, describing what they value and who they love. A portion of book sales will be donated to assist with cataract operations. To learn more about the author or her books, visit http://www.LornaHardy.com.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Journey to Joy is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

