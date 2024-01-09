Beauty & Bodywork Insurance Now Offers Monthly Payment Options

"We started BBI to simplify and automate the process of getting quality, affordable insurance for beauty professionals," President and CEO Daryle Stafford said. "Adding a monthly pricing option builds on our commitment to providing the best, customer-centric support in this space." Post this

The change comes in response to requests by BBI's client base, and a continued dedication to equip beauty professionals with the necessary tools to thrive in a fast-paced, consumer-driven industry.

"We started BBI to simplify and automate the process of getting quality insurance for beauty professionals," President and CEO Daryle Stafford said. "Adding a monthly pricing option builds on our commitment to providing the best, customer-centric support in this space."

Apart from a standard $3,000,000 in aggregate liability coverage, benefits of BBI's online insurance platform include 24/7 customer support from licensed insurance agents, a suite of additional endorsement options, and nationwide coverage for over 250 beauty and bodywork modalities, including:

Massage therapists

Cosmetologists

Estheticians

Hair stylists

Salon and spa owners

And more

Monthly pricing plans can be canceled at any time with no fees or penalties, and clients retain total control over their coverage and claims via the online portal.

For more information about BBI's affordable monthly pricing options, please visit https://www.insurebodywork.com/ or call us at (877) 536-7290.

Founded in 2012, Beauty & Bodywork Insurance (BBI) is a leading provider of affordable insurance solutions for beauty and bodywork professionals. With a focus on delivering comprehensive coverage and exceptional service, BBI's dedication to meeting the unique needs of its customers sets it apart as a reliable and innovative insurance provider.

