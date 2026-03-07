Beauty and Bones® Debuts Its Daily Collagen Ritual for Bone & Skin Wellness

"I focused on the fundamentals - movement, nutrition, and consistency," said the founder of Beach Sandy LLC. "Beauty and Bones® reflects that mindset: simple, focused support you can maintain."* Post this

Beauty and Bones® will be featured at the DPA Gift Lounge in Los Angeles during Hollywood awards season, where curated brands are introduced to invited talent, media, and tastemakers. Participation does not imply endorsement by any individual.

Founder-Led Vision

Following an osteoporosis diagnosis, the founder undertook a deliberate exploration of bone health, working closely with her healthcare team to develop a framework centered on strength training, nutritional precision, and sustained daily habits.

That experience shaped Beauty and Bones® - a collagen ritual conceived as a long-term commitment to bone and skin wellness.*

The Daily Ritual

Beauty and Bones® is presented as a 30-day supply and built around two intentionally selected peptide profiles:

FORTIBONE® + VERISOL® Bioactive Collagen Peptides®

Focused, purpose-driven formulation

Designed to support bone & skin wellness*

Availability

Beauty and Bones® is available now on Amazon. High-resolution images and product samples are available upon request at [email protected]

About Beauty and Bones®

Beauty and Bones® is a women's wellness brand by Beach Sandy LLC, developed to elevate daily rituals through clarity, intention, and measured restraint, strength that lets you bloom.

FORTIBONE® and VERISOL® Bioactive Collagen Peptides® are registered trademarks of GELITA.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

