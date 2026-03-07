Beauty and Bones® Debuts Its Daily Collagen Ritual for Bone & Skin Wellness

Featured at the DPA Gift Lounge in Los Angeles during Hollywood awards season
NEW YORK, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Beach Sandy LLC today announced the official debut of Beauty and Bones®, a women-led wellness brand built around a focused collagen formulation featuring clinically studied FORTIBONE® and VERISOL® Bioactive Collagen Peptides®. Designed to support bone and skin wellness, Beauty and Bones® is available now on Amazon.
Created for women seeking clarity in an increasingly crowded collagen category, Beauty and Bones® embraces elegant simplicity - favoring focused formulation, intentional ingredient selection, and a daily ritual built on consistency rather than complexity.
Beauty and Bones® will be featured at the DPA Gift Lounge in Los Angeles during Hollywood awards season, where curated brands are introduced to invited talent, media, and tastemakers. Participation does not imply endorsement by any individual.
Founder-Led Vision
Following an osteoporosis diagnosis, the founder undertook a deliberate exploration of bone health, working closely with her healthcare team to develop a framework centered on strength training, nutritional precision, and sustained daily habits.
That experience shaped Beauty and Bones® - a collagen ritual conceived as a long-term commitment to bone and skin wellness.*
The Daily Ritual
Beauty and Bones® is presented as a 30-day supply and built around two intentionally selected peptide profiles:
- FORTIBONE® + VERISOL® Bioactive Collagen Peptides®
- Focused, purpose-driven formulation
- Designed to support bone & skin wellness*
Availability
Beauty and Bones® is available now on Amazon. High-resolution images and product samples are available upon request at [email protected]
About Beauty and Bones®
Beauty and Bones® is a women's wellness brand by Beach Sandy LLC, developed to elevate daily rituals through clarity, intention, and measured restraint, strength that lets you bloom.
FORTIBONE® and VERISOL® Bioactive Collagen Peptides® are registered trademarks of GELITA.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Media Contact
Sujata Eyrick, Beach Sandy LLC (Beauty and Bones®), 1 212-228-3079, [email protected], https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0FSPHNKYH
SOURCE Beach Sandy LLC (Beauty and Bones®)
Share this article