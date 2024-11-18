Beauty-Stem Charity Gala in Beverly Hills: A Celebration of Innovation, Hope, and Philanthropy

Stars and philanthropists united at the Beauty-Stem Charity Gala, an extraordinary event organized by Beauty-Stem, a division of Power-Stem Biomedical. Held in the heart of Beverly Hills, the gala attracted luminaries such as Kathryn Morris, Victoria Summer, Chéri Ballinger, and Birgit Muller, all rallying to support stem cell innovation and the American Cancer Society.

LOS ANGELES and BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stars and philanthropists united at the Beauty-Stem Charity Gala, an extraordinary event organized by Beauty-Stem, a division of Power-Stem Biomedical. Held in the heart of Beverly Hills, the gala attracted luminaries such as Kathryn Morris, Victoria Summer, Chéri Ballinger, and Birgit Muller, all rallying to support stem cell innovation and the American Cancer Society.

The evening spotlighted CD34 Nu-Signals®, a groundbreaking oral stem cell supplement designed to strengthen immunity and foster cellular self-renewal. This revolutionary product offers hope for cancer survivors and anti-aging enthusiasts, symbolizing Beauty-Stem's commitment to transformative health solutions.

Kathryn Morris: From Exhaustion to Empowerment

Acclaimed actress and philanthropist Kathryn Morris delivered a moving testimony about her personal journey. As a single mother raising twin autistic sons for over a decade, Kathryn shared how the demands of her life left her feeling depleted.

"Discovering CD34 Nu-Signals® has been life-changing," Kathryn revealed. "It restored my vitality, allowing me to fully embrace motherhood and lead 'The Savants,' a charitable organization I hold dear." Her heartfelt story resonated deeply with the audience, inspiring all with her resilience and renewed purpose.

Victoria Summer: Advocating for Balance and Wellness

International actress, singer, and event host Victoria Summer captivated the room with her commitment to holistic health. As a global ambassador for Teen Cancer America, Victoria spoke about her pursuit of natural solutions to manage the demands of her career.

"CD34 Nu-Signals® has become an essential part of my life," she shared. "It provides vegan, side-effect-free health support that aligns perfectly with my values." Victoria's elegance and authenticity illuminated the product's potential to transform lives.

The Science Behind CD34 Nu-Signals®

At the core of the evening was CD34 Nu-Signals®, the result of over two decades of pioneering research led by Dr. Chai-Ching Lin, President of Power-Stem Biomedical. This FDA-certified formula is supported by an expert team of MDs, PhDs, and renowned academics.

Dr. Sahar Lashin, MD, PhD, founder of IntegrUtopia, lauded the supplement for its groundbreaking role in tissue repair, immune support, and anti-aging. "This is a game-changer in regenerative medicine and cancer prevention," she stated.

A Night of Giving Back

Proceeds from the gala will benefit the American Cancer Society, supporting its mission to combat cancer through research, education, and advocacy. This partnership underscores Beauty-Stem's dedication to advancing health and improving lives through innovative stem cell research.

A Milestone in Healthcare and Philanthropy

The Beauty-Stem Charity Gala stands as a testament to the power of innovation and collaboration. By championing stem cell regenerative technology, Beauty-Stem continues to spread hope, health, and healing to communities worldwide.

Media Contact

Marketing Department, Beauty-Stem Biomedical, 1 8883417505, [email protected], https://beauty-stem.com/us/

SOURCE Beauty-Stem Biomedical