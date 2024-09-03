Beauty With a Twist: OrangeTwist and Moontide's Campaign Reminds Us All to 'Make Time for You'

"Moontide's thoughtful approach to understanding consumer insights and their ability to craft effective marketing strategies that capture the spirit of the OrangeTwist brand have made them a valued partner for us," said Denise Keeler, chief growth officer of OrangeTwist. Post this

"Our data revealed a significant portion of consumers feel they lack the time to focus on their own well-being," said Warren Schaffer, president of Moontide. "By centering our campaign around the concept of reclaiming time for oneself, we tapped into a sentiment that connects deeply across all demographics. This campaign highlights how OrangeTwist's treatments offer a perfect way for anyone to make the time to prioritize self-care."

The "Make Time For You" campaign also stands out for its use of wit—a rarity in the aesthetics industry. By featuring Father Time in a clever, lighthearted narrative, the campaign not only challenges the conventional image of beauty but also delivers an inclusive message that beauty and self-care are accessible to all.

"We wanted to create something that truly broke the mold in the aesthetics industry," said Sheldon Melvin, executive creative director at Moontide. "By placing Father Time at the center of our narrative, we're not just using a creative device—we're redefining who can benefit from aesthetic treatments. This campaign is about making the concept of 'taking time for yourself' resonate across genders and ages in a memorable way. Father Time, traditionally seen as a harbinger of aging, is now a symbol of reclaiming time and turning back the clock with OrangeTwist."

Moontide has been OrangeTwist's trusted partner for years, thanks to its deep expertise in the aesthetics space and a proven track record of delivering data-driven campaigns that drive business results.

"Moontide's thoughtful approach to understanding consumer insights and their ability to craft effective marketing strategies that capture the spirit of the OrangeTwist brand have made them a valued partner for us," said Denise Keeler, chief growth officer of OrangeTwist. "We appreciate their dedication to raising the bar in aesthetics marketing."

The "Make Time For You" campaign will launch across multiple platforms, including online TV, social media, digital ads, and paid search. It will be featured in prominent industry publications and at key aesthetic industry events, where it is expected to generate significant buzz and engagement.

