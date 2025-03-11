BeaverTails CEO: "This is a Time for Canadians to Stand Together"

Pino Di Ioia urges Canadians and Canadian businesses to support each other

MONTREAL, March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BeaverTails, makers of unique and delicious BeaverTails® pastries, today urged Canadians and Canadian businesses to proudly stand together.

Born in small town Ontario, today, there are BeaverTails locations at virtually every major tourist destination across the country. The BeaverTails brand is authentically and typically Canadian – humble yet quietly patriotic.

BeaverTails milestones:

1978: BeaverTails first served at the Killaloe Fair, west of Ottawa . Later, stores open at Ottawa landmarks the Rideau Canal and Byward Market.

. 1990s: BeaverTails expands rapidly across Canada .

. 2002: New management team moves head office to Montreal , streamlines operations and strengthens brand to focus on quality and the experienced-driven community we know today.

2015: BeaverTails opens its 100th location.

2016: BeaverTails opens Toronto Waterfront flagship location.

2017: BeaverTails named one of Canada's top brands by Interbrand.

2025: With 50 iconic locations at leading tourist and resort destinations, plus more than 150 express and mobile locations at amusement parks, zoos, fairs and festivals, BeaverTails is always within reach.

"We have seen a wave of patriotism across Canada in recent weeks," says Pino Di Ioia, CEO, BeaverTails. "And while we generally avoid politics, we feel that this is a time for Canadians to stand together. Supporting Canadian companies is nothing new for us. We have a decades-old practice of sourcing key ingredients – such as flour – from a network of local suppliers. Today, we urge all Canadians to think about their purchasing decisions. We also invite other Canadian businesses to join this conversation. Standing together – united by common purpose – is what Canadians do best."

About BeaverTails

Based on an old family recipe, BeaverTails pastries are a Canadian icon – a unique and delicious treat. Served hot and topped with numerous choices, including cinnamon & sugar, chocolate hazelnut spread, Reese's® Pieces and peanut butter, BeaverTails pastries satisfy indulgences of all tastes. For more information, please visit www.beavertails.com.

BEAVERTAILS®️ and BEAVER BITES® are registered trademarks of BeaverTails Brands Inc. used under license.

