BEC Scams Are History. phishEQ Spots Emotional Red Flags Other Tools Miss.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PhishFirewall to Launch 'phishEQ' at BSides Huntsville: First LLM-Driven Phishing Defense Leveraging Emotional Intelligence to Counter AI-Generated Scams
Amid a surge in AI-generated phishing scams—which will soon account for over 40% of Business Email Compromise (BEC) attacks—PhishFirewall will debut phishEQ, the industry's first Large Language Model (LLM) dedicated exclusively to phishing defense through emotional intelligence (EQ), at the BSides Huntsville security conference.
phishEQ will uniquely identify manipulation tactics traditional defenses miss, such as subtle emotional cues of urgency, fear, and authority impersonation. Early testing has already confirmed near-perfect accuracy (99.999%), establishing a new benchmark in phishing detection and defense.
During a live demonstration at his keynote, "PsyberSecurity (psychology + cybersecurity): Social Engineering for Good," PhishFirewall CEO Joshua Crumbaugh will showcase how phishEQ dissects real-world BEC attacks. The demonstration will reveal how phishEQ catches emotional signals—like urgency, authority, or veiled threats—that traditional solutions typically overlook.
"With phishEQ, our LLM taps directly into emotional intelligence—attackers can alter technical indicators, but emotional manipulation remains constant," said Crumbaugh. "It's like having an ultra-vigilant human analyst reviewing every email at machine speed. phishEQ brings the missing EQ dimension cybersecurity desperately needs."
This human-centric approach aligns with the cybersecurity industry's growing recognition that emotional intelligence is the next critical frontier. By detecting sophisticated psychological manipulation—from fake CEO requests to advanced AI phishing scams—phishEQ will proactively mitigate threats that cost businesses billions annually.
Journalists unable to attend BSides Huntsville can request virtual demonstrations and early-access trials following the event.
For more information, visit: www.phishfirewall.com
About PhishFirewall: PhishFirewall is an AI agent-driven security awareness platform delivering autonomous training uniquely tailored to individual user behavior and roles. Its personalized, adaptive training utilizes engaging, TikTok-style micro-lessons seamlessly integrated into daily workflows, effectively reducing risky clicks and strengthening organizational cybersecurity resilience.
About BSides Huntsville: BSides Huntsville is a community-driven cybersecurity conference organized by the North Alabama Chapter of ISSA (NAC-ISSA), fostering collaboration, innovation, and community-based cybersecurity solutions.
Press Contact: PhishFirewall Communications [email protected] 844-40-PHISH
Media Contact
Mark Palmer, PhishFirewall, Inc., 1 7809918616, [email protected], https://www.phishfirewall.com
SOURCE PhishFirewall, Inc.
