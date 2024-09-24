Becker Plastic Surgery Celebrates Growth with New Locations in Monroe and Freehold, NJ

Becker Plastic Surgery, a top plastic surgery center in New Jersey, is announcing two new offices in Monroe, NJ, and Freehold, NJ. These new locations mean that more New Jersey residents now have access to advanced plastic surgery procedures and non-surgical cosmetic treatments. Dr. Daniel G. Becker and his team of skilled plastic surgeons and aesthetic practitioners operate the new Monroe and Freehold facilities with the latest tools and techniques, compassionate care, and a focus on outstanding results.

To celebrate growth and respond to increased demand, Becker Plastic Surgery has expanded its presence with two new locations in Monroe, NJ, and Freehold, NJ. With a wide range of surgical and non-surgical cosmetic procedures now available, these new locations improve accessibility for patients seeking plastic surgery in New Jersey.

About Becker Plastic Surgery

Becker Plastic Surgery has become a household name for plastic surgery throughout the state of New Jersey. This practice is led by Dr. Daniel G. Becker, a renowned plastic surgeon with extensive experience in rhinoplasty. Patients from local communities throughout New Jersey visit Becker Plastic Surgery for the highest-quality facilities, skilled plastic surgeons, and truly compassionate care.

Meet Daniel G. Becker, MD, FACS

Dr. Daniel G. Becker, founder and Medical Director of Becker Plastic Surgery, is a double board-certified Otolaryngologist–Head & Neck Surgeon and Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon. He emphasizes personalized care and the use of innovative techniques to consistently achieve natural-looking results for his patients in New Jersey. His commitment to patient safety and satisfaction is evident in his comprehensive consultations and tailored treatment plans.

He is well known for his rhinoplasty expertise. As a clinical professor who has also invented patented surgical tools, Dr. Daniel G. Becker uses his extensive knowledge and hands-on experience to achieve outstanding results.

Becker Plastic Surgery's new Monroe and Freehold locations uphold the same values and standards that originally made the practice a leading choice for New Jersey residents.

Expert Providers at Becker Plastic Surgery

Nicole Schrader, MD, FACS

Dr. Nicole Schrader, a double board-certified surgeon in Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery and Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose, and Throat Specialty) & Head/Neck Surgery, is based in Princeton, NJ. She is renowned for her expertise in rhinoplasty, blepharoplasty and facelifts, focusing on natural results with minimal downtime. Her commitment to patient care and her exceptional experience make her a leading plastic surgeon in New Jersey.

Kirk Lozada, MD

Dr. Kirk Lozada, a board certified facial plastic surgeon, brings a wealth of knowledge and a second-generation legacy in plastic surgery. Proficient in nose fractures, rhinoplasty, and otoplasty, he employs cutting-edge techniques to maintain high-quality care, earning a reputation for excellence in facial plastic surgery.

Alisa Yamasaki, MD

Dr. Alisa Yamasaki, a board-certified Otolaryngologist–Head & Neck Surgeon, is known for her meticulous approach to cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, including brow lifts, neck lifts, and scar revision surgeries. Her focus on patient safety, her compassionate bedside manner and her dedication to individualized treatment plants make her a trusted choice for plastic surgery in NJ.

Joanna Kam, MD

Dr. Joanna Kam, a board certified Otolaryngologist–Head & Neck Surgeon with expertise in facial plastic surgery, excels in reconstructive surgeries that restore function and appearance. Proficient in aesthetic rejuvenation, she emphasizes patient education and comfort, providing a stress-free experience from the initial consultation to postoperative recovery.

Anni Wong, MD

Dr. Anni Wong is a highly-trained Otolaryngologist–Head & Neck Surgeon with expertise in facial plastic surgery. She expertly performs intricate operations like revision rhinoplasty and reconstructive procedures, prioritizing comprehensive consultations and customized care plans for minimal discomfort and optimal safety.

Aesthetic Nurses

Becker Plastic Surgery is also supported by highly skilled aesthetic nurses and injectors. Samantha Berry, RN, Brooke Carrero, RN, and Clai Araya, RN, primarily focus on the non-surgical treatments and skincare services listed below.

Expert Surgical Procedures

The plastic surgeons at Becker Plastic Surgery perform a variety of surgical procedures to address aesthetic concerns, including:

Rhinoplasty

Revision rhinoplasty

Blepharoplasty

Facelift

Neck lift

Brow lift

Cheek and face liposuction

Otoplasty

Chin augmentation

Facial fat grafting

Scar revision

Reconstructive surgery

Each procedure is tailored to the patient's individual needs and goals, with a focus on achieving natural-looking results.

Comprehensive Non-Surgical Treatments

For less invasive options with stunning results, the aesthetic nurses at Becker Plastic Surgery provide numerous non-surgical treatments, such as:

Botox

Chemical peels

EMSculpt

Facials

Jeuveau

Juvéderm Volbella

Kybella

Laser resurfacing

Microdermabrasion

Radiesse

Restylane

Silhouette InstaLift

Voluma XC

These treatments address concerns like wrinkles, volume loss, and skin texture issues without surgery.

Skin Care Services

Becker Plastic Surgery also offers skin care services to Monroe and Freehold residents. Popular options include:

Eyebrow microblading

Facials

Latisse

NovaLash eyelash extensions

Peels & Microdermabrasion

Skincare products

SkinPen microneedling

These skincare services improve and maintain the health and appearance of the skin. They work well as a stand-alone procedure or as a complementary treatment to enhance the results of other cosmetic procedures.

Contacting Becker Plastic Surgery in New Jersey

Monroe, NJ Office

Becker Plastic Surgery in Monroe, NJ, offers a variety of plastic surgery and non-surgical cosmetic procedures. Serving local and international patients, the clinic provides personalized treatment plans to enhance natural features. With decades of combined experience, the team uses innovative techniques for natural, beautiful results, prioritizing patient safety and satisfaction.

Freehold, NJ Office

Their Freehold, NJ, plastic surgery office provides advanced cosmetic procedures and treatments. The clinic offers surgical procedures like rhinoplasty, blepharoplasty, and facelifts, as well as non-surgical treatments such as Botox and chemical peels. The team has even developed patented instruments for more precise procedures and individualized care.

Additional Locations

Becker Plastic Surgery has locations across New Jersey and Pennsylvania, including Philadelphia, Princeton, Sewell, Voorhees, Yardley, and Hillsborough. Every location provides a wide variety of facial cosmetic surgery and non-surgical options designed to support each patient's individual goals.

To request more information or to book an appointment with a New Jersey plastic surgeon, Monroe and Freehold residents can contact the office here.

