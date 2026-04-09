Beckham Team Leads Bellator Real Estate in 2025 #1 Sales Production, Company-wide

"To be recognized at this level again is truly an honor. The market changes every year, but our focus has always stayed the same — providing consistent communication, staying accessible and following through quickly, because in real estate, timing matters." Post this

Bellator Real Estate is one of the largest locally owned real estate brokerages serving the Alabama Gulf Coast, with offices throughout Baldwin County and the greater Mobile area.

Long Track Record of Sales Leadership Awards

The Beckham Team, led by Michelle Beckham, has earned the distinction of #1 Sales Producer, Overall Company-Wide for Bellator Real Estate and Bellator Real Estate & Development twelve separate years, including 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025.

"We're proud of the consistency, but even more proud of the relationships behind it. Most of our business comes from past clients and referrals, and that's something we never take for granted."

In earlier years, this recognition reflected Michelle Beckham's individual production, and in more recent years it reflects the combined production of the Beckham Team.

Prior to Bellator's growth across Baldwin County, Beckham was also recognized as the #1 Top Sales Producer for ERA Platinum Properties across Mobile and Baldwin counties from 2006 through 2010. ERA Platinum Properties later merged with Bellator Real Estate & Development, helping expand the brokerage's presence throughout the Eastern Shore.

Serving Buyers and Sellers Across the Eastern Shore, Mobile and AL Coast

The Beckham Team assists buyers and sellers throughout Baldwin County and Mobile, AL communities, including:

Daphne, Alabama

Fairhope, Alabama

Spanish Fort, Alabama

Foley, Alabama

Gulf Shores, Alabama

Orange Beach, Alabama

Mobile, Alabama

The team operates from Bellator's Daphne office located in the historic Olde Towne Daphne district, at 809B Daphne Ave., Daphne, AL, directly across from the City of Daphne Post Office, providing a central location for clients across the Eastern Shore.

Strong Client Reviews and Reputation

The Beckham Team has earned strong client feedback across major real estate platforms, including:

More than 180 five-star reviews on Zillow

46 five-star reviews on Google

These reviews reflect a consistent track record of client satisfaction across Baldwin County. Clients frequently highlight the team's:

local market knowledge

communication and responsiveness

negotiation expertise

professionalism throughout the transaction process

Local Real Estate Resources

In addition to working directly with clients, the Beckham Team operates a network of local real estate websites focused on Eastern Shore markets, including:

BeckhamPartners.com

DaphneALA.com

FairhopeALA.com

SpanishFortAL.com

MichelleBeckham.com

These platforms provide community information, market insights, and property listings for buyers and sellers across Baldwin County.

Local Background and Community Roots

Michelle Beckham grew up in Niceville, Florida, where her father served in the United States Air Force, and has lived in Mobile and Baldwin counties since 1991.

She graduated from University of South Alabama in 1995 and earned a Master's degree in Human Resources Management from Troy University in 1998.

Beckham moved from Mobile to Baldwin County in 1999 and has been raising her family in Baldwin County since 2005.

She has personally owned homes in multiple local markets, including Daphne, Spanish Fort, Fairhope, Gulf Shores, and Orange Beach, providing firsthand familiarity with the communities she serves.

Team Collaboration

The Beckham Team's results reflect a collaborative effort supporting clients throughout the buying and selling process.

In addition to Michelle Beckham's individual production, team member Mike Hamm, REALTOR®, played a key role in supporting buyers and sellers through marketing, client communication, and transaction coordination. Hamm brings more than a decade of residential real estate experience, holds a business degree from Troy University, and is actively involved in local Realtor organizations throughout Baldwin and Mobile counties.

Beckham said one of the team's greatest strengths is its consistent communication with clients throughout the process.

""We hear all the time from clients that our responsiveness is one of the biggest differences," Beckham said. "We pride ourselves on staying accessible and following through quickly, because in real estate, timing matters."

She noted the team is exploring ways to more formally define that standard moving forward, including what they describe internally as a "client communication promise" — ensuring calls are returned promptly, maintaining a fast response guarantee, and delivering a high level of consistent, professional communication for every client.

About Bellator Real Estate

Bellator Real Estate is consistently recognized as the #1 real estate brokerage on the Alabama Gulf Coast - in 2025, Bellator closed approximately $532.7 million in total sales volume, ranking as the #1 real estate firm on the Alabama Gulf Coast based on closed volume among leading brokerages in the region. With more than 190 agents across six offices serving Baldwin and Mobile counties, Bellator has led the region in total production for multiple consecutive years, establishing itself as the premier brokerage along Alabama's Eastern Shore.

Being the #1 team within the #1 brokerage further reinforces the Beckham Team's position as one of the most dominant real estate agents available in Baldwin County.

As leading sales as real estate agents within Bellator, the Beckham Team's performance is measured not just against local competitors, but within the top-producing brokerage environment in the entire Gulf Coast market.

Media Contact

Michelle Beckham, Bellator Real Estate, 1 2517094558, [email protected], www.BeckhamPartners.com

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SOURCE Bellator Real Estate