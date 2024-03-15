Beckie Shudinis of Burns Pest Elimination's Las Vegas Branch Selected for The National Pest Management Association's 2024 Impact Awards for Women in Pest Management

Beckie Shudinis, the Las Vegas Branch Manager for the family-owned and operated Burns Pest Elimination, was recently announced as a recipient of the National Pest Management Association's (NPMA) 2024 Impact Awards for Women in Pest Management. Post this

"We nominated Beckie because of all of the outstanding work she has done over the years that has resulted in the growth of our Las Vegas branch," said Mike Boyle, Chief People Officer for Burns Pest Elimination. "We are so proud to have her on our team and that she is receiving this much-deserved recognition from our industry peers."

Beckie, originally from Arizona, has been with Burns Pest Elimination since 2007 and moved to Las Vegas in 2016 to open the company's first Nevada branch. Prior to holding the title of Branch Manager, she also worked in the collections department, residential sales, outside sales and was a K-9 inspector who helped train the dogs who would be on the job for all bed bug related inspections.

For more information on Burns Pest Elimination and their services, contact 602.971.4782 or visit www.burnspestelimination.com.

ABOUT BURNS PEST ELIMINATION:

Burns Pest Elimination is Arizona's largest family-owned pest elimination company and has been operating throughout the Southwest since 1983. Handling a wide variety of pests, Burns excels at servicing all manner of clients, from residential homes and apartments to commercial facilities, resorts and hospitals. Their commitment to customer service has allowed them to grow from a father-son business to over 300 employees with offices in Phoenix, Mesa, Tucson and Las Vegas, Nevada.

Media Contact

Kendra Riley, Burns Pest Elimination, 1 4802206051, [email protected], www.burnspestelimination.com

SOURCE Burns Pest Elimination