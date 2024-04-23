Beckman Foundation Announces 2024 Arnold O. Beckman Postdoctoral Fellows

Fourteen Research Fellows to Receive Over $4.3M in Science Funding
IRVINE, Calif., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Arnold and Mabel Beckman Foundation announced today the selection of its 2024 class of Arnold O. Beckman Postdoctoral Fellows, individuals who underscore the Foundation's mission of supporting basic research in chemical sciences and chemical instrumentation. They were selected after a three-part review led by a panel of scientific experts.
The Foundation will award more than $4.3 million in funding over the next three years for 14 exceptional research fellows from 10 universities and research institutions:
Chemical Instrumentation
Anish Roy, PhD, Broad Institute of Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard University
Megan Steves, PhD, University of California, Berkeley
Chemical Sciences
Harrison Bergman, PhD, Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Alexandra Brown, PhD, Princeton University
Pamela Cai, PhD, University of Chicago
Hayden Carder, PhD, California Institute of Technology
Madison Foreman, PhD, University of California, Berkeley
Shruti Hariyani, PhD, Texas A&M University
Daniel Laorenza, PhD, Harvard University
Matthew Liu, PhD, Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Jeffrey McNeill, PhD, Columbia University
Paul Robinson, PhD, Harvard University
Cristian Woroch, PhD, University of California, Berkeley
Michael Zott, PhD, University of Pennsylvania
"The individuals selected as fellows for this program are doing research that is important and innovative, and will help introduce new methods, processes, and instrumentation to the scientific community," shared. Dr. Anne Hultgren, Executive Director of the Arnold and Mabel Beckman Foundation. "We look forward to providing these exceptional young scientists with support as they transition to independent, impactful research careers. Congratulations to the 2024 class of Arnold O. Beckman Postdoctoral Fellows!"
The Arnold O. Beckman Postdoctoral Fellowship provides salary and research support to postdoctoral scholars with the highest potential for success in an independent academic career in the chemical sciences, and to assist in their moves from mentored yet independent researchers to tenure-track positions. Funds for 2024 awardees will be issued this summer and extend over a period of up to three years.
About the Arnold and Mabel Beckman Foundation
Located in Irvine, California, the Arnold and Mabel Beckman Foundation supports researchers and nonprofit research institutions in making the next generation of breakthroughs in chemistry and the life sciences. Founded in 1977 by 20th century scientific instrumentation pioneer Dr. Arnold O. Beckman, the Foundation supports United States institutions and young scientists whose creative, high-risk, and interdisciplinary research will lead to innovations and new tools and methods for scientific discovery. For more information, visit beckman-foundation.org.
