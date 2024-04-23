Beckman Foundation Announces 2024 Arnold O. Beckman Postdoctoral Fellows

"The individuals selected as fellows for this program are doing research that is important and innovative, and will help introduce new methods, processes, and instrumentation to the scientific community." - Dr. Anne Hultgren, Executive Director Post this

Chemical Instrumentation

Anish Roy, PhD, Broad Institute of Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard University

Megan Steves, PhD, University of California, Berkeley

Chemical Sciences

Harrison Bergman, PhD, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Alexandra Brown, PhD, Princeton University

Pamela Cai, PhD, University of Chicago

Hayden Carder, PhD, California Institute of Technology

Madison Foreman, PhD, University of California, Berkeley

Shruti Hariyani, PhD, Texas A&M University

Daniel Laorenza, PhD, Harvard University

Matthew Liu, PhD, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Jeffrey McNeill, PhD, Columbia University

Paul Robinson, PhD, Harvard University

Cristian Woroch, PhD, University of California, Berkeley

Michael Zott, PhD, University of Pennsylvania

"The individuals selected as fellows for this program are doing research that is important and innovative, and will help introduce new methods, processes, and instrumentation to the scientific community," shared. Dr. Anne Hultgren, Executive Director of the Arnold and Mabel Beckman Foundation. "We look forward to providing these exceptional young scientists with support as they transition to independent, impactful research careers. Congratulations to the 2024 class of Arnold O. Beckman Postdoctoral Fellows!"

The Arnold O. Beckman Postdoctoral Fellowship provides salary and research support to postdoctoral scholars with the highest potential for success in an independent academic career in the chemical sciences, and to assist in their moves from mentored yet independent researchers to tenure-track positions. Funds for 2024 awardees will be issued this summer and extend over a period of up to three years.

About the Arnold and Mabel Beckman Foundation

Located in Irvine, California, the Arnold and Mabel Beckman Foundation supports researchers and nonprofit research institutions in making the next generation of breakthroughs in chemistry and the life sciences. Founded in 1977 by 20th century scientific instrumentation pioneer Dr. Arnold O. Beckman, the Foundation supports United States institutions and young scientists whose creative, high-risk, and interdisciplinary research will lead to innovations and new tools and methods for scientific discovery. For more information, visit beckman-foundation.org.

