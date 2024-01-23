Beckman Foundation Announces 2024 Beckman Scholars Program Awardees

Fourteen Institutions to Receive Over $2.1M in Science Funding for Undergraduate Researchers
IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Arnold and Mabel Beckman Foundation announced today the selection of its 2024 class of Beckman Scholars Program awardees, U.S. colleges and universities which underscore the Foundation's mission of supporting basic research in the chemistry and life sciences. The institutions were selected after a rigorous application process which included a two-part review led by a panel of scientific experts.
Each awardee institution will receive funding to support six Scholar-Mentor pairs, with two Scholars named per year for the three-year award term. This year's award is comprised of more than $2.1 million in funding for 84 undergraduate Beckman Scholars at the following 14 institutions (alpha ordered):
Arizona State University
California State University, Dominguez Hills
Chapman University
Emmanuel College
Georgia State University
Illinois Wesleyan University
Rutgers, University of New Jersey, Newark
Santa Clara University
University of Chicago
University of San Diego
University of the District of Columbia
University of Utah
University of Wisconsin, Oshkosh
Wellesley College
"Each year the applicants for the Beckman Scholars Program put forth outstanding proposals for unique and engaging research programs. Our 2024 awardee institutions were remarkable among that competitive group," shared Dr. Anne Hultgren, Executive Director of the Arnold and Mabel Beckman Foundation. "We look forward to meeting the newest cohort of Beckman Scholars – a diverse and talented group of undergraduate researchers – and welcoming them to our upcoming annual Beckman Symposium where we'll have the opportunity to learn about their research projects."
The Beckman Scholars Program is a 15-month mentored research experience for exceptional undergraduate students in chemistry, biological sciences, and interdisciplinary combinations thereof.
About the Arnold and Mabel Beckman Foundation
Located in Irvine, California, the Arnold and Mabel Beckman Foundation supports researchers and nonprofit research institutions in making the next generation of breakthroughs in chemistry and the life sciences. Founded in 1977 by 20th century scientific instrumentation pioneer Dr. Arnold O. Beckman, the Foundation supports United States institutions and young scientists whose creative, high-risk, and interdisciplinary research will lead to innovations and new tools and methods for scientific discovery. For more information, visit beckman-foundation.org.
