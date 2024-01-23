Beckman Foundation Announces 2024 Beckman Scholars Program Awardees

"Each year the applicants for the Beckman Scholars Program put forth outstanding proposals for unique and engaging research programs. Our 2024 awardee institutions were remarkable among that competitive group." - Dr. Anne Hultgren, Executive Director of the Arnold and Mabel Beckman Foundation Post this

Arizona State University

California State University, Dominguez Hills

Chapman University

Emmanuel College

Georgia State University

Illinois Wesleyan University

Rutgers, University of New Jersey, Newark

Santa Clara University

University of Chicago

University of San Diego

University of the District of Columbia

University of Utah

University of Wisconsin, Oshkosh

Wellesley College

"Each year the applicants for the Beckman Scholars Program put forth outstanding proposals for unique and engaging research programs. Our 2024 awardee institutions were remarkable among that competitive group," shared Dr. Anne Hultgren, Executive Director of the Arnold and Mabel Beckman Foundation. "We look forward to meeting the newest cohort of Beckman Scholars – a diverse and talented group of undergraduate researchers – and welcoming them to our upcoming annual Beckman Symposium where we'll have the opportunity to learn about their research projects."

The Beckman Scholars Program is a 15-month mentored research experience for exceptional undergraduate students in chemistry, biological sciences, and interdisciplinary combinations thereof.

About the Arnold and Mabel Beckman Foundation

Located in Irvine, California, the Arnold and Mabel Beckman Foundation supports researchers and nonprofit research institutions in making the next generation of breakthroughs in chemistry and the life sciences. Founded in 1977 by 20th century scientific instrumentation pioneer Dr. Arnold O. Beckman, the Foundation supports United States institutions and young scientists whose creative, high-risk, and interdisciplinary research will lead to innovations and new tools and methods for scientific discovery. For more information, visit beckman-foundation.org.

