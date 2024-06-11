Beckman Foundation Announces 2024 Beckman Young Investigator Awardees

"We are excited to welcome each of these outstanding scientists into the Beckman 'family,' to help launch these extremely creative projects, and to see them reach their full potential." - Dr. Anne Hultgren, Beckman Foundation Executive Director Post this

Kevin Clark, PhD, Tufts University

Caitlin Davis, PhD, Yale University

Matthew Griffin, PhD, University of California, Irvine

Barbara Jusiak, PhD, University of California, Irvine

Ayokunle Olanrewaju, PhD, University of Washington

Sam Peng, PhD, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Cristina Rodriguez, PhD, Yale University

Michelle Teplensky, PhD, Boston University

Sophia Theodossiou, PhD, Boise State University

Lea Winter, PhD, Yale University

"Our newest young researchers are engaged in high risk-high reward work that over the next four years will address a broad range of problems, from creating vaccines that match immunity at the pace of viral mutation to synthesizing ammonia at room temperature and pressure for global fertilizer production to designing tools that detect cell-specific patterns of RNA modification, and more. We are excited to welcome each of these outstanding scientists into the Beckman 'family,' to help launch these extremely creative projects, and to see them reach their full potential," shared Dr. Anne Hultgren, Executive Director of the Arnold and Mabel Beckman Foundation.

