Beckman Foundation Commits $250,000 to Segerstrom Center for the Arts

"We're proud to provide this substantial gift and to extend our partnership [with Segerstrom Center for the Arts], working together to further engage the young minds of our community in approachable and fun ways." - Dr. Anne Hultgren, Executive Director, Beckman Foundation

Segerstrom Center for the Arts is an innovative, nonprofit arts organization committed to supporting artistic excellence, creating impactful educational programs, and dedicated to engaging a culturally connected, inclusive and vital Orange County community for all, through the power of live performance. The Beckman Arts & Science Family Festival represents one of the Center's diverse festival offerings held on its multi-disciplinary campus in Costa Mesa, California, on the Julianne and George Argyros Plaza.

"Our 2023 Beckman Arts & Science Family Festival was the largest free public event on the Julianne and George Argyros Plaza in Segerstrom Center's History, welcoming over 2,000 children and their families," said Vice President of Education, Talena Mara. "We are so grateful to the Arnold & Mabel Beckman Foundation for their commitment to this Festival for the next five years and for their shared belief that the intersections between science and arts unlock limitless potential for creative problem solving and exploration. We are thrilled to continue this wonderful partnership."

The Beckman Arts & Science Family Festival is scheduled for Saturday, March 16, 2024, from 12:30pm-3:30pm Pacific.

About the Arnold and Mabel Beckman Foundation

Located in Irvine, California, the Arnold and Mabel Beckman Foundation supports researchers and nonprofit research institutions in making the next generation of breakthroughs in chemistry and the life sciences. Founded in 1977 by 20th century scientific instrumentation pioneer Dr. Arnold O. Beckman, the Foundation supports United States institutions and young scientists whose creative, high-risk, and interdisciplinary research will lead to innovations and new tools and methods for scientific discovery. For more information, visit beckman-foundation.org.

About Segerstrom Center for the Arts

