Beckman Foundation Hosts Irvine Tech Week Forum Exploring Future of Life Sciences Tech

Farzad Azimpour, MD, Senior Vice President, Advanced Tech, Edwards Lifesciences

Joshua Donahue, Senior Director, Digital Technologies and Experiences, Beckman Coulter

Anand Sampath, Executive Vice President, Engineering, Masimo

"We look forward to showcasing the expertise of local leaders and companies at the forefront of life sciences technology in an homage to Dr. Arnold O. Beckman whose own entrepreneurial spirit left an indelible mark on Orange County and changed the global landscape for scientific instrumentation," shared Dr. Anne Hultgren, Executive Director of the Arnold and Mabel Beckman Foundation. "Beckman Foundation's Life Sciences Tech & Trends Forum will provide attendees with important information about the state of the industry as well as insight about what its future holds."

Interested attendees can visit Irvine Tech Week's free registration site for this event. Arnold and Mabel Beckman Foundation's 2024 Life Sciences Tech & Trends Forum will take place on April 18 from 1pm-3pm Pacific Time at Beckman Center of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine, located at 100 Academy Way in Irvine, California. Photos from the event will be shared through the Foundation's social media community on Instagram, LinkedIn, X, and YouTube channel.

About the Arnold and Mabel Beckman Foundation

Located in Irvine, California, the Arnold and Mabel Beckman Foundation supports researchers and nonprofit research institutions in making the next generation of breakthroughs in chemistry and the life sciences. Founded in 1977 by 20th century scientific instrumentation pioneer Dr. Arnold O. Beckman, the Foundation supports United States institutions and young scientists whose creative, high-risk, and interdisciplinary research will lead to innovations and new tools and methods for scientific discovery. For more information, visit beckman-foundation.org.

About Anne Hultgren, PhD

Dr. Hultgren joined the Arnold and Mabel Beckman Foundation as Executive Director and CEO in 2015. Previously, she was at the Department of Homeland Security, Science and Technology Directorate, working in chemical and biological defense technologies. She received her PhD in Physics and Astronomy from the Johns Hopkins University, and BA in Physics and Mathematics from Franklin and Marshall College.

About Scott Fox

Scott Fox is the Founder and CEO of the Orange County Startup Council, three-time bestselling entrepreneurship author, conference speaker, and angel investor. A graduate of the University of Michigan and Stanford Law School, Scott also hosts a popular YouTube channel featuring free Startup Office Hours dedicated to accelerating success for underrepresented entrepreneurs.

About Irvine Tech Week

Irvine Tech Week is a weeklong event series that showcases and promotes the growth of the Irvine Tech ecosystem and fosters a founder base economy. Presented through a collaborative partnership with the City of Irvine, Irvine Company, FivePoint, Sunstone Management, Irvine Tech Hub, OC Startup Council and University Lab Partners Beckman Institute and SVB.

