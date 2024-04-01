Beckman Foundation Hosts Irvine Tech Week Forum Exploring Future of Life Sciences Tech

Orange County Institution Invites Panel of Industry Experts to April Event at Beckman Center
IRVINE, Calif., April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Arnold and Mabel Beckman Foundation announced today plans to host its first-ever Cornerstone Event for Irvine Tech Week, scheduled for April 18, 2024. Online registration for the upcoming free-ticket event is now open. The 2024 Life Sciences Tech & Trends Forum brings together experts from Irvine, California-based companies to discuss trends shaping the industry, from the development of new methods, instruments, and materials to the evolving business landscape, touching on future growth opportunities, where to position oneself to be relevant, and predictions on the next big disruption.
The forum will include a networking reception followed by a moderated question-and-answer discussion with the participating experts. Welcome remarks will be delivered by the Foundation's Executive Director, Anne Hultgren, PhD. Orange County Startup Council Founder and CEO, Scott Fox, will serve as moderator. The panel will be comprised of three speakers:
- Farzad Azimpour, MD, Senior Vice President, Advanced Tech, Edwards Lifesciences
- Joshua Donahue, Senior Director, Digital Technologies and Experiences, Beckman Coulter
- Anand Sampath, Executive Vice President, Engineering, Masimo
"We look forward to showcasing the expertise of local leaders and companies at the forefront of life sciences technology in an homage to Dr. Arnold O. Beckman whose own entrepreneurial spirit left an indelible mark on Orange County and changed the global landscape for scientific instrumentation," shared Dr. Anne Hultgren, Executive Director of the Arnold and Mabel Beckman Foundation. "Beckman Foundation's Life Sciences Tech & Trends Forum will provide attendees with important information about the state of the industry as well as insight about what its future holds."
Interested attendees can visit Irvine Tech Week's free registration site for this event. Arnold and Mabel Beckman Foundation's 2024 Life Sciences Tech & Trends Forum will take place on April 18 from 1pm-3pm Pacific Time at Beckman Center of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine, located at 100 Academy Way in Irvine, California. Photos from the event will be shared through the Foundation's social media community on Instagram, LinkedIn, X, and YouTube channel.
About the Arnold and Mabel Beckman Foundation
Located in Irvine, California, the Arnold and Mabel Beckman Foundation supports researchers and nonprofit research institutions in making the next generation of breakthroughs in chemistry and the life sciences. Founded in 1977 by 20th century scientific instrumentation pioneer Dr. Arnold O. Beckman, the Foundation supports United States institutions and young scientists whose creative, high-risk, and interdisciplinary research will lead to innovations and new tools and methods for scientific discovery. For more information, visit beckman-foundation.org.
About Anne Hultgren, PhD
Dr. Hultgren joined the Arnold and Mabel Beckman Foundation as Executive Director and CEO in 2015. Previously, she was at the Department of Homeland Security, Science and Technology Directorate, working in chemical and biological defense technologies. She received her PhD in Physics and Astronomy from the Johns Hopkins University, and BA in Physics and Mathematics from Franklin and Marshall College.
About Scott Fox
Scott Fox is the Founder and CEO of the Orange County Startup Council, three-time bestselling entrepreneurship author, conference speaker, and angel investor. A graduate of the University of Michigan and Stanford Law School, Scott also hosts a popular YouTube channel featuring free Startup Office Hours dedicated to accelerating success for underrepresented entrepreneurs.
About Irvine Tech Week
Irvine Tech Week is a weeklong event series that showcases and promotes the growth of the Irvine Tech ecosystem and fosters a founder base economy. Presented through a collaborative partnership with the City of Irvine, Irvine Company, FivePoint, Sunstone Management, Irvine Tech Hub, OC Startup Council and University Lab Partners Beckman Institute and SVB.
