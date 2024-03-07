Beckman Foundation Reveals Updated Logo and Refreshed Visual Identity in Lead Up to Organization's Semicentennial Anniversary

"It was important to us that our new look maintain the original ethos and purpose, so our strategy was to introduce an up-to-date color palette, clean up the typography and adapt the iconography while preserving its initial priorities." - Dr. Anne Hultgren, Executive Director Post this

The previous logo and identity pieces were confined to a two-color scheme of red and black with original typefaces that were lost over time. A hexagon icon nodded to benzene and the founder's roots in chemistry. Beckman Foundation aims to "support young scientists today for tomorrow's breakthrough discoveries." The new branding speaks to that aim with an update that both borrows from the past and incorporates key design elements for the future, including:

Distinctive icon that blends a hexagon for chemistry with a DNA strand for life sciences

Modern sans-serif typeface

Vibrant color palette that emphasizes deep blue and teal green with accents of yellow and coral

Versatile stack options for diverse uses

The color palette was developed in coordination with Torchbox during an update of the organization's website. The logo was designed through collaboration with Robert Nienhuis of Nien Studios as part of a series of updates planned for 2024 that will include program and commemorative designs. Elements from both projects inspired the refreshed identity currently being implemented across Beckman Foundation's social media platforms, including Instagram, LinkedIn, X, and YouTube, as well as its monthly e-newsletter, Latest News blog, podcast, and Symposium graphics.

About the Arnold and Mabel Beckman Foundation

Located in Irvine, California, the Arnold and Mabel Beckman Foundation supports researchers and nonprofit research institutions in making the next generation of breakthroughs in chemistry and the life sciences. Founded in 1977 by 20th century scientific instrumentation pioneer Dr. Arnold O. Beckman, the Foundation supports United States institutions and young scientists whose creative, high-risk, and interdisciplinary research will lead to innovations and new tools and methods for scientific discovery. For more information, visit beckman-foundation.org.

About Nien Studios

Nien Studios is based in Orange County, California and provides branding and digital solutions for businesses. The company specializes in app design, branding, identity development, illustration, photography, print design, and website design. Its portfolio includes work for companies such as Pixel Jar, Honey Pot Meadery, Act Medical, Mass Amplify, Novo, James David Custom Homes, Culture Buzz, Anderson Law Group, and more.

About Torchbox

Torchbox is a digital agency based out of the United Kingdom and Philippines that offers services for UX design, website development, custom web apps, PPC & SEO, Google Analytics, Wagtail development and social media marketing. The agency plans, builds, and implements digital marketing strategies "that deliver world-class, KPI-smashing results for nonprofits internationally." Its portfolio includes work for companies such as NHS, Greenpeace, Samaritans, ShelterBox, MS Society, Action for Children, and more.

Media Contact

Beckman Foundation PR, Arnold and Mabel Beckman Foundation, 949-560-4232, [email protected], https://www.beckman-foundation.org/

SOURCE Arnold and Mabel Beckman Foundation