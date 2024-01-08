Beckman Foundation Sponsors American Physical Society's Squishy Science Sunday

"This sponsorship will provide funding for administrative and support efforts to produce Squishy Science Sunday, an event that aligns with the Foundation's aim of 'supporting young scientists today for tomorrow's breakthrough discoveries.'" - Dr. Anne Hultgren, Executive Director, Beckman Foundation Post this

"This sponsorship will provide funding for administrative and support efforts to produce Squishy Science Sunday, an event that aligns with the Foundation's aim of 'supporting young scientists today for tomorrow's breakthrough discoveries'," shared Dr. Anne Hultgren, Executive Director of the Arnold and Mabel Beckman Foundation. "We're grateful to Dr. Rae Robertson-Anderson, Secretary and Treasurer for DSOFT and part of the organizing committee for the event, for bringing this exciting opportunity to us and for doing the important work of creating new educational programs that introduce kids to the wonders of science. We're proud to partner with the American Physical Society in this worthwhile endeavor."

About the Arnold and Mabel Beckman Foundation

Located in Irvine, California, the Arnold and Mabel Beckman Foundation supports researchers and nonprofit research institutions in making the next generation of breakthroughs in chemistry and the life sciences. Founded in 1977 by 20th century scientific instrumentation pioneer Dr. Arnold O. Beckman, the Foundation supports United States institutions and young scientists whose creative, high-risk, and interdisciplinary research will lead to innovations and new tools and methods for scientific discovery. For more information, visit beckman-foundation.org.

