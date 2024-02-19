Become a Mentor: Christian Book Aims to Help Readers Nurture Their Relationship with God and Teach Mentorship

"I want to open up a whole new approach for my readers to use their Christian beliefs to engage with their friends, relatives, and most importantly, strangers," Rushing said. "When we do this, we are making the Christian world grow, content, and full of joy." Post this

"The purpose of this book is to engage quickly and spread the ideas of love and Jesus," Rushing said. "My book will guide readers through a transformative journey, offering them insights to strengthen their personal relationship with God."

Rushing not only focuses on individual spiritual growth but also encourages readers to become mentors themselves. From sharing his personal experiences and insights, readers may guide others on their journeys, potentially fostering community and support.

"I want to open up a whole new approach for my readers to use their Christian beliefs to engage with their friends, relatives, and most importantly, strangers," Rushing said. "When we do this, we are making the Christian world grow, content, and full of joy."

"From Tree to Tree: Making and Growing a Relationship with God and Witnessing and Becoming a Mentor"

By Alber Rushing

ISBN: 9798385003891 (softcover); 9798385003884 (hardcover); 9798385003907 (electronic) 9798385016167 (audiobook)

Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Albert Rushing is a lifelong Christian with a love for Jesus. His journey offers a unique complete and thorough look at witnessing friends, neighbors, and strangers, then mentoring them to maturity in faith, knowledge, and wisdom. A noninvasive and non-threatening approach out of a love for people and Jesus. He will give a couple approaches out of 100's that have been developed and used over the centuries. A complete journey from gaining knowledge of Jesus to growing one's relationship. To learn more, please visit https://www.westbowpress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/846861-from-tree-to-tree.

