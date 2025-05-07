BEdupe™ Introduces High-Efficiency Deduplication Engine for Backup Workflows

BEdupe launches high-speed backup deduplication system for IBM i that is optimized for storage savings and cloud replication.

TULSA, Okla., May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BEdupe LLC today announced the release of BEdupe, a next-generation deduplication system engineered exclusively for backup data. Unlike conventional deduplication tools that target file systems, BEdupe is optimized for high-throughput backup workloads, enabling faster ingestion, greater storage savings, and efficient offsite replication.

"BEdupe was built from the ground up to serve real-world backup environments," said a company spokesperson. "It's designed for organizations that need better storage efficiency and seamless disaster recovery—without adding complexity to their backup process."

Backup-Centric Architecture with Inline and Post-Process Modes

BEdupe integrates tightly with ViTL, BEdupe LLC's virtual tape library software. The system processes backup streams by segmenting data into unique chunks and indexing them using a proprietary B-tree engine. Redundant data is automatically eliminated during ingestion (inline mode) or processed later as a background task (post-process mode).

Inline deduplication is ideal when minimizing storage usage is the top priority.

Deferred deduplication allows for faster backup completion and minimizes system load during peak hours.

Observed performance metrics show ingest speeds up to 1,500 MB/s with deduplication ratios ranging from 10:1 to 25:1, depending on the data type.

Flexible Replication with Minimal Bandwidth

BEdupe significantly improves remote replication by transferring only new or changed data chunks. This results in substantial bandwidth savings—making offsite backup over existing business-grade internet feasible without WAN optimization or dedicated fiber.

In many cases, customers can replicate backups to cloud providers (Microsoft Azure, Amazon S3, Google Cloud) using existing connectivity, while reducing cloud storage usage by up to 95%.

Seamless Integration for IBM i Environments

For IBM i customers using ViTL for tape emulation, BEdupe requires no changes to existing backup scripts or system configurations. It fully supports IBM i LPARs, allowing for isolated deduplication sets per partition—mirroring best practices in virtualization and workload separation.

ViTL emulates up to 64 virtual tape drives per appliance over Fibre Channel or SAS, and is recognized natively by IBM i systems without additional drivers.

Security, Scale, and Long-Term Retention

All data processed by BEdupe is stored in a proprietary binary format using a secure chunk store that is unreadable outside of a BEdupe appliance. Encryption options are available for compliance and added protection.

Scalable storage from 10 TB to 100+ TB

Raw backup capacity up to 2 exabytes after deduplication

All-SSD architecture: Mirrored OS SSDs (RAID-1), chunk store SSDs (RAID-5), and NVMe indexing

Unlike tape, BEdupe ensures device independence. Archived data remains fully restorable even years later, regardless of changes in backup hardware.

Proof-of-Concept (POC) and Deployment Options

Organizations can evaluate BEdupe via a fully functional POC system, installable in under 15 minutes. These appliances are configured with approximately 80% of the performance of production models and include ViTL integration, replication, and cloud testing capabilities.

About BEdupe LLC

BEdupe LLC designs data protection solutions for small and mid-sized IT environments. The BEdupe deduplication engine, along with LaserVault's ViTL virtual tape library, is used by organizations across the U.S. to streamline backups, reduce costs, and simplify disaster recovery.

To learn amore about LaserVault's ViTL system, visit laservault.com.

To request a technical brief or schedule a live demo, contact [email protected].

