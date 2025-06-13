Beef Checkoff Helps Producers and Outdoor Enthusiasts Find Common Ground

Our goal is always the same: to leave the land better than we found it. And I know most other ranchers feel the same way. Post this

Becky Potmesil, of Alliance, Nebraska, a cow-calf producer, member of the Cattlemen's Beef Board (CBB) and co-chair of the Beef Checkoff's Consumer Trust Committee, was eager to see how these seemingly disparate groups could come together over their mutual passion for nature.

"My husband is the fifth generation on Potmesil ranch," said Potmesil. "We avoid overgrazing, rotate pastures, lease land in dry years and supplement our cattle's feed as necessary to reduce pressure on our native grasses. Our goal is always the same: to leave the land better than we found it. And I know most other ranchers feel the same way."

The Voices of the Outdoors series shows how beef producers like the Potmesils care deeply about the land and pairs them with outdoor enthusiasts—hikers, climbers, hunters, even surfers—who love the land in their own way. These enthusiasts ultimately leave with a better understanding of how beef production can go hand in hand with careful, sustainable land management. They and the series' viewers learn how cattle grazing can contribute to environmental conservation by preserving open spaces, protecting wildlife habitats, mitigating wildfires and sequestering carbon.

"Ranchers and outdoor enthusiasts may not always see eye to eye, but the series shows how we can come together over the mutual desire to keep open spaces healthy and beautiful," Potmesil said.

The Voices of the Outdoors series helps people see the bigger picture of what beef producers do every day. It's a strong example of how Beef Checkoff dollars can be used to build trust—through storytelling that connects with consumers who might have little personal connection to agriculture. Efforts like this, alongside other vital Checkoff programs, help ensure beef remains relevant, respected and a top choice at the meat counter.

"Some of my fellow producers may ask why the Beef Checkoff funds a video series like this," Potmesil said. "I tell them it's exactly the kind of content that builds consumer trust. Many people may not go online to specifically find information about beef production or environmental stewardship. But they might be served this kind of content on YouTube or Instagram because of an interest in farming, horses, recycling or cooking. When they see Voices of the Outdoors it may spur more positive feelings about beef production and encourage them to choose beef over other proteins."

