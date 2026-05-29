Beef Checkoff Research Highlights Why Consumers Continue Choosing Beef Despite Rising Prices

"As a wife and mom balancing work, family and a cattle operation, I appreciate how naturally beef fits into all kinds of meals and occasions. And while practicality matters, I also believe consumers prioritize beef because of the role it plays in bringing people together." Post this

Yet consumers continue choosing beef. In fact, despite those higher prices, consumers increased both their spending and purchase volume during that same period. Over the four weeks ending April 19, 2026, beef generated $3.56 billion in retail dollar sales, up 7.5% year over year and outpacing competing proteins like chicken and pork.

"That says a great deal about what consumers continue valuing most in their food purchases today," said Kalena Bruce, cattle producer from Stockton, Missouri and the secretary-treasurer for the Cattlemen's Beef Board. "People genuinely enjoy the eating experience beef provides. Whether it's a quick weeknight dinner or a meal shared during a special occasion, beef remains a product people look forward to eating. At the end of the day, consumers remind us that taste still matters."

Those same consumers are also placing greater emphasis on protein and nutrition than in the past. The Beef Checkoff-funded Meat Demand Monitor found that nutrition and health have grown in relative importance in protein purchasing decisions since 2020, reflecting what researchers describe as a broader "pro-protein" mindset among consumers. And beef continues delivering the nourishment and satisfaction many families are actively seeking.

At the same time, beef offers versatility that fits naturally into modern lifestyles. Many households are becoming more strategic about the cuts and products they buy, leaning into options like ground beef and other meal solutions that help stretch grocery dollars. Even so, consumers still want the flavor, protein and quality beef provides. And as the summer gets underway, Checkoff-funded research shows that grilling remains strongly connected to beef in consumers' minds, especially during gatherings and celebrations.

"As a wife and mom balancing work, family and a cattle operation, I appreciate how naturally beef fits into all kinds of meals and occasions," Bruce said. "And while practicality matters, I also believe consumers prioritize beef because of the role it plays in bringing people together."

Research funded through the Beef Checkoff helps the beef industry better understand ever-changing consumer priorities, from the growing emphasis on quality protein to budget-conscious purchasing decisions to the occasions and experiences that continue driving beef purchases. That research also informs programs like Beef. It's What's For Dinner., making it possible to share recipes and meal ideas aimed at helping families make the most of more affordable beef cuts while still enjoying the flavor, versatility and nutrition they want.

Consumers may be adapting how they purchase beef, but they make room for it because it delivers what they still value deeply: flavor, nourishment and meaningful time together.

"As a producer, that's incredibly encouraging to me as we head into the summer months," Bruce said. "It reinforces how important it is for our industry to keep earning consumer trust long before challenging market conditions arrive. The work we do to understand consumers, respond to changing priorities and deliver a product families genuinely value is what helps sustain beef demand, even during challenging economic times."

Media Contact

Lynette Von Minden | Swanson Russell, Cattlemen's Beef Board, 1 402-437-6457, [email protected], www.drivingdemandforbeef.com

Sarah Metzler, Cattlemen's Beef Board, [email protected], www.drivingdemandforbeef.com

SOURCE Cattlemen's Beef Board