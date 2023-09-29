Beef Checkoff's Producer Communications Efforts Necessary to Shape Current, Future Programs

"I understand why my fellow producers want to know more about where that money goes. I get it – you wouldn't put money in a stock or mutual fund without expecting regular updates on your investment's performance." Tweet this

The Producer Communications program's goal is to inform producers with operations of all shapes and sizes about how Checkoff dollars are driving beef demand. Here are just a few ways that this program works to improve transparency between the Checkoff and its investors:

Newsletters. In 2018, the CBB launched The Drive, a newsletter available in print or via email, designed to share Checkoff news, program successes and upcoming initiatives. Today, nearly 132,000 producers receive the quarterly print newsletter and 21,000 receive the monthly e-newsletter. "The Drive in Five," a quick video recap of content from The Drive newsletter, launched in late 2021, provides producers with a quick way to get their Checkoff news and information in an easily consumable format. Plans for an audio series or podcast are in the works for 2024.

Media Relations. Sharing Beef Checkoff and CBB news with national, regional and local publications and websites helps the Producer Communications program reach producers from various backgrounds nationwide. The Producer Communications program does this via press releases, broadcast and print interviews and opinion-editorials from CBB members.

Website. Launched in 2019, DrivingDemandForBeef.com is a great place for producers to get Checkoff program updates, CBB financials, frequently asked questions, videos and more. This platform has grown significantly in traffic and content in the past four years. Plans are in the works for website refresh in the coming year.

Social Media. Social media allows the Checkoff to connect with producers where their conversations are taking place in real time. Currently, the Beef Checkoff is active on Facebook, X (Twitter), YouTube and LinkedIn with plans to add Instagram and additional social networks if the demand exists. The Checkoff has nearly 69,000 followers across those four platforms, and that number continues to grow each year.

"Producer Communications isn't just a one-way street," Springer said. "The program also helps the CBB get valuable feedback about producer concerns, interests and educational needs. We also conduct various surveys throughout the year to gauge producer sentiment and help the us learn more about producers' operations and their challenges."

This data is used to shape future Checkoff programs and allocate funds, as well as determine content for newsletters and social media channels. Over the past year, the CBB has also had discussions with various ag groups and state beef councils to seek program input and build relationships.

The Producer Communications program is far more comprehensive than many producers may realize. It's not the Checkoff simply pushing information to producers, but a two-way conversation that helps us learn what producers would like to see the Checkoff do in the future.

"If you're unclear about what's happening with your Checkoff dollars, subscribe to The Drive, participate in our surveys, visit our website at DrivingDemandForBeef.com or contact your local state beef council, your nearest CBB member, or the CBB office in Denver," Springer added. "We look forward to the feedback and conversation."

Media Contact

Lynette Von Minden, Swanson Russell on behalf of the Cattlemen's Beef Board, 1 4024376457, [email protected], www.swansonrussell.com

Sarah Metzler, Cattlemen's Beef Board, 1 3032209890, [email protected], www.drivingdemandforbeef.com

SOURCE Beef Checkoff