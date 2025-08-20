Beef 'O' Brady's Celebrates 40 Years of Community, Family and Flavor

The iconic family sports pub marks four decades with new menu items, giveaways and a brand-wide celebration.

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This August, Beef 'O' Brady's, the beloved family sports pub franchise known for its burgers, wings and community-first approach, is celebrating a major milestone: its 40th anniversary.

Founded in August 1985, Beef 'O' Brady's has spent the past four decades building a legacy of great food, memorable moments and strong community ties. To mark the occasion, the brand is celebrating with nostalgic favorites, fresh offerings and fan-focused promotions across its 140+ restaurants.

"Reaching 40 years is a very important milestone," said Chris Elliott, CEO of FSC Franchise Co., parent company of Beef 'O' Brady's. "I think it signals the strength of the brand. To persevere for four decades in a business environment that included the dot-com bust, the housing crisis, COVID and more speaks to how connected Beef's is to the local communities where we do business. The original store that opened in 1985 is still open and operating in the same place. The brand is built to last."

A Brand That's Evolved and Still Growing

Since its early days of serving burgers and wings in plastic baskets, Beef 'O' Brady's has grown and modernized to meet changing tastes and technology.

"Today we offer everything from Philly cheesesteaks to steak entrées, and we plate our meals instead of serving in baskets," Elliott said. "We've also upgraded our AV packages for better sports viewing, adopted handheld ordering tech and even use AI phone systems to handle takeout orders."

Beef 'O' Brady's also continues to innovate with events like trivia and karaoke nights, an enhanced bar program with beer, wine and liquor, and a new store prototype that reflects its elevated experience while staying true to its family-friendly roots.

Looking ahead, the brand has its sights set on reaching 150 locations in 25 states over the next three years, with a goal of growing average unit volumes from $1.8 million to $2 million. That growth is made possible by a passionate network of franchise owners who bring the Beef 'O' Brady's vision to life in their local communities. These franchisees play a vital role in maintaining the brand's legacy and shaping its future.

Among them is Stacy Bratcher, franchisee of the Owensboro, Kentucky location — the highest-volume store in the system and a standout example of what makes Beef's successful. Bratcher and her husband opened the restaurant nearly 20 years ago as a way to support their young family and quickly fell in love with the concept.

"I feel honored to be a part of this franchise. I believe it's very community and family-focused, and I'm proud of that," said Bratcher. "I credit everything to our staff. We're in a great neighborhood and have guests who come in every day. Our team makes them feel comfortable — it's their hangout. And the food is great too."

Beef 'O' Brady's got its start in Brandon, Florida, when Jim Mellody and his wife Jeanette set out to build the kind of restaurant they wished existed — welcoming, family-friendly and rooted in Jim's Irish heritage. Inspired by Jim's mother's maiden name, "Brady," and their desire to build a welcoming, community-oriented space, the first location opened with a simple mission: good food, no frills and a family-first feel. Forty years later, the brand has grown into a national favorite.

"It's surreal to be doing this, because I can still picture Jim and me in the kitchen in Brandon, talking about opening a restaurant," said Jeanette. "We wanted the Irish blessing on the menu because we wanted it to be a happy, fun place. I don't know anyone who has worked as hard or as long as my husband Jim."

Over the years, Beef 'O' Brady's became a local gathering spot, known for sports, community and its now-famous wings — which weren't part of the original plan.

"It was going to be a steak restaurant, but then there was a break-in and there was no beef left. Someone brought up a chicken wing recipe, and we thought it was amazing," Jeanette said. "Back then, we were handing out chicken wings because people had no idea what buffalo-style chicken wings were."

Jim cared deeply about the community, and that spirit helped shape what Beef 'O' Brady's became. Even today, the brand sticks around because it's woven into people's lives, generation after generation.

"So many people grew up in these restaurants," Jeanette said. "They were kids then — now they come back with their own kids."

For Elliott, the staying power of Beef 'O' Brady's is part of a bigger goal, building all FSC Franchise Co. brands — including The Brass Tap and Newk's Eatery — to stand the test of time.

"We're trying to build all the FSC brands to last, which means putting a foundation in place where consumers never get tired of what we do," he said. "Our job is to keep the brands fresh, relevant and interesting, and keep each generation of consumers that comes along. Some adults who are now in their late 30s and 40s were very small children whose parents were eating at Beef 'O' Brady's in the 1980s. We hope to build this foundation for all of our brands."

As Beef 'O' Brady's turns 40, its commitment to food, family and community remains as strong as ever.

To find a Beef 'O' Brady's near you, visit: https://www.beefobradys.com/

ABOUT FSC:

FSC Franchise Co. is the industry-leading franchisor behind Beef 'O' Brady's and The Brass Tap, with nearly 200 locations across the United States. Beef 'O' Brady's, with 143 locations in 21 states, is a family sports pub concept that provides the perfect atmosphere for friends and families to watch the game and grab a bite. The Brass Tap, a craft beer bar and entertainment venue with 53 current locations in 16 states, is known for extensive localized brewery offerings, specialty cocktails and premium wines paired perfectly with a select menu of upscale shareables.

ABOUT BEEF 'O' BRADY'S

Beef 'O' Brady's is a franchise of family sports pubs that provides the perfect atmosphere for friends and families to watch the game and grab a bite. With a focus on providing value without sacrificing quality, the Beef 'O' Brady's menu features delicious family favorites like award-winning wings, fresh Angus burgers, crisp salads, USDA Choice Cut sirloin, and grilled salmon, along with a kids' menu and a full bar for the adults. Beef 'O' Brady's is strongly dedicated to community involvement through ongoing partnerships with local schools, youth sports leagues and other community groups. Beef 'O' Brady's currently operates over 140 locations in 21 states. For more information about franchising opportunities, visit http://www.beefobradysfranchise.com/.

Media Contact

Julie Maw, Mainland, 3125263996, [email protected], www.hellomainland.com

SOURCE Beef ‘O’ Brady’s