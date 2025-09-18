Beef Positioned as Key Protein Amid Rise of GLP-1 Medications, Says Industry Leader

If positioned correctly, beef can become the go-to food for people who want fewer calories but more nutrition. Beef delivers more high-quality protein and essential nutrients than almost any other protein source. Post this

The Beef Checkoff invests in beef nutrition research and consumer outreach, which become increasingly

important as new health trends emerge and the demand for trustworthy nutrition science only grows. This research ensures that doctors, dietitians and other health influencers get sound, science-based information about beef, countering the misinformation that's often out there.

"By slowing digestion and suppressing appetite, GLP-1s help people feel full faster and eat less," Walker said. "To maintain results, patients generally must stay on the medication long-term, sometimes indefinitely. For those of us who raise cattle, it might be tempting to view this trend with concern. But the data actually tells a different story."

According to a study published by the Meat Demand Monitor in July 2025, nearly 15% of consumers surveyed in late 2024 reported using GLP-1 medications to treat diabetes or aid in weight loss. Instead of cutting back on beef, these consumers reported eating it more often than individuals not on GLP-1s—the equivalent of nearly one meal per day compared to two-thirds of a meal for non-users.

"That means people who are eating smaller portions are also thinking more carefully about the quality of their protein," said Walker. "If positioned correctly, beef can become the go-to food for people who want fewer calories but more nutrition. Beef delivers more high-quality protein and essential nutrients than almost any other protein source."

Years ago, Walker's lab at Illinois State compared young women's diets with varying levels of beef consumption to those with vegetarian diets. That research, funded by the Livestock and Meat Board—the predecessor of the Cattlemen's Beef Board and the National Pork Board—proved that small amounts of beef can have a big impact. It found that women consuming beef retained more zinc and iron than those on a vegetarian diet, and that just 3 ounces per day was as effective as 6 or 9.

"As I see it, the rise of GLP-1s isn't a threat to beef demand—we just may need to tell our story in a different way," Walker said. "As beef producers, we know that consumer trends come and go. We've weathered fad diets, shifting headlines and changing health advice before. But what hasn't changed is beef's place as one of the most nutrient-rich foods people can put on their plates. The rise of GLP-1 medications is simply the latest reminder that our product matters."

Thanks to the Beef Checkoff, this message is being backed by credible science and shared with the health care professionals who shape millions of food decisions every day. Beef producers can take pride in raising a product uniquely positioned for this new health landscape.

"Investments in research, promotion and education must continue reaching the doctors, dietitians and consumers who help shape demand," Walker said. "In a world where every bite counts, Beef Checkoff dollars ensure beef continues to be relevant."

