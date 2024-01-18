Beefree Welcomes Industry Leader Justine Jordan to Lead Strategy, Nurture Community Engagement, and Break New Ground in Email Creation

In the face of rapidly changing landscapes and the rise of AI, the role of community is as important as ever. We need to be as close as we can to marketers to understand how their jobs are evolving. Post this

In her new role, Justine Jordan will be joining the Management Team and reporting directly to Beefree's CEO, Massimo Arrigoni. Her responsibilities include guiding the strategic direction of the company and ensuring that the leadership team is aligned on key decisions. Justine will also ensure that all employees are fully engaged with the strategic goals, understanding how their work contributes to the company's broader vision.

Additionally, Justine will lead community-focused initiatives, drawing on her extensive experience to understand and respond to the evolving challenges in email marketing. This role is crucial in guiding Beefree through its next growth phase and in embracing technological advancements.

Comments from Beefree's Leadership

Massimo Arrigoni, CEO of Beefree, comments, "In the face of rapidly changing landscapes and the rise of AI, the role of community is as important as ever. We need to be as close as we can to marketers to understand how their jobs are evolving. Justine's extensive experience and insights are invaluable as we navigate these dynamic times and cement Beefree's place at the forefront of email marketing innovation."

Justine Jordan adds, "I'm thrilled to start this new journey with Beefree. It's an opportunity to bring people and product together to collaborate on a shared vision for the future of email marketing. I'm enthusiastic about our role in bringing their voices and stories forward."

Justine Jordan's Career Background

From her early days as a designer, Justine's career has significantly shaped the email industry. She spearheaded the first conference dedicated to the email community, showcasing her leadership and innovation. Her contributions were acknowledged when she was named Email Marketer Thought Leader of the Year in 2015. Her journey includes leading marketing for high-growth B2B SaaS companies, contributing to successful outcomes like ExactTarget's acquisition by Salesforce, and playing key roles in organizations such as Wildbit, Litmus, Help Scout, Postmark, and ActiveCampaign.

About Beefree

Beefree, previously known as BEE, is a business unit of Growens (GROW:IM). The company offers intuitive design tools that enable businesses to craft beautiful, high-performing emails compatible with any marketing platform. Its no-code builders are also used to design landing pages, pop-ups, and other digital assets.

Beefree's design tools are available online at beefree.io and seamlessly embedded in 600+ SaaS applications through the Beefree SDK.

For more information, please visit https://beefree.io and https://developers.beefree.io

Media Contact

Luca Penati, Beefree, 1 8889624587 160, [email protected], www.beefree.io

SOURCE Beefree