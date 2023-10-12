Beekeeper Announces Annual Frontline Success Summit 2023

October 18th, 2023 at Acme Feed & Seed, Nashville, TN

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Beekeeper, the leading frontline success system, today announced their annual Frontline Success Summit happening October 18, 2023, at Acme Feed & Seed in Nashville, TN. The in-person event will showcase inspirational keynotes, real-world case studies, and facilitate a seamless exchange of ideas with frontline leaders from around the globe.

During this exciting one-day event, attendees will gain valuable insights from keynotes and masterclasses that go beyond theory and offer real world solutions to addressing frontline disconnect. These sessions will provide practical knowledge and inspiration on topics critical to business success, including employee experience, digitization of paper-based processes, and world-class employee communications. Attendees will also participate in hands-on workshops with industry leaders on topics ranging from key strategies for employee engagement, change management and workplace safety.

The agenda includes:

Keynote: From Stress to Success: Turning Team Anxiety into a Competitive Edge

Keynote: Surprising Truths for Frontline Success - Unveiling a Vision for Empowered Frontline Employees (Including A Sneak Peek into Beekeeper's 2023 Survey of 8k workers and managers)

Masterclass: Fueling Success - The Power of Competitive Employee Experience

Masterclass: From Paper to Pixels - The Power of Digital Transformation

Masterclass: Ignite Excellence - Elevate Connection with World-Class Communications

Workshop: Actionable Change - How Business Leaders Drive Real Organizational Change

Workshop: Workplace Safety - Implementing the Most Impactful Safety Initiatives

Workshop: Employee Engagement Secrets - Key Employee Engagement Strategies that Work

Annual Frontline Hero Awards: Honoring Frontline Workers Who Went Above and Beyond to Make a Difference in 2023

Keynote & Guest Speakers

Featured Keynote: Dr. Luana Marques, Author and Harvard Professor

Dr. Luana Marques is an Associate Professor of Psychiatry at Harvard Medical School and coaches executive teams, organizations and individuals on effective ways to improve mental health in the workplace. She is also the author of "Almost Anxious: Is My (or My Loved One's) Worry or Distress a Problem?"

Guest Speaker: Jessica Monson, Chief Legal Officer, Caribou Coffee

Guest Speaker: Robert Napierala, VP Human Resources, Resorts World Las Vegas

Guest Speaker: Brian McCormick, VP of HR, The Broadmoor

Other notable guest speakers include Carla Forbes, Director Human Resources at North Point Hospitality, Christy Shapard, VP of HR at North Point Hospitality, Jesse Antonio, HR Director (Team Member Engagement & Communications) at Resorts World Las Vegas, Allison Arnett, Director of Corporate Communications at Tree Top Inc, Andy Larrañaga, Craft Communications Specialist at Mortenson, Matt Owens, Senior VP of HR at Turnberry, Adrienne Occhino, VP Strategic Consulting at PredictiveHR, and Dana Matuson, Corporate Comms & Social Responsibility Manager, Hudson.

"I'm thrilled to bring the annual Frontline Success Summit to Nashville this year. Bringing together the best leaders in our industry for a day is the highlight of my year. It's our honor and privilege to spend a day exchanging ideas, best practices and thought-provoking conversations with the brightest minds in hospitality, construction, manufacturing and retail," said Cristian Grossmann, CEO and Co-Founder of Beekeeper. "In today's work environment, it is essential that we continue to empower the frontline workforce by keeping them well-connected, supported and equipped to tackle the frontline disconnect."

To learn more and register for the Frontline Success Summit, please visit http://www.frontlinesuccess.io. Registrants who are unable to join in person will receive recordings of the main sessions post event. Additionally, the Frontline Success Summit in Zurich will take place on October 25, 2023 at Beekeeper HQ. To learn more and register to the Zurich event, please visit https://www.frontlinesuccess.io/de.

About Beekeeper

Beekeeper empowers frontline businesses and their workers with the digital solutions they need to do their best possible work. Founded in 2012, Beekeeper's mobile-first platform was designed and built for desk-less employees who — despite representing 80% of the global workforce — have been chronically underserved when it comes to workplace technology. With Beekeeper's Frontline Success System, companies can automate paper-based processes, communicate with employees in real-time from anywhere, and improve the engagement, productivity, and safety of frontline teams. https://www.beekeeper.io

