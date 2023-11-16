Beekeeper Announces Frontline Hero Award Winners for 2023

Beekeeper celebrates the frontline heroes who went above and beyond to make a difference this past year

SAN FRANCISCO and ZURICH, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Beekeeper, the leading frontline success system, today announced the winners of their second annual "Frontline Hero Awards." This award recognizes the frontline employees who have gone above and beyond in their roles. Frontline Heroes support their teams, improve customer experience, foster employee development and build stronger relationships across their teams.

Frontline workers represent over 80% of the global workforce, but they are often left out of key workplace conversations. As a result, frontline workers around the world are often disconnected, and feel undervalued, which leads to disengagement in the workplace.

"Frontline heroes are the backbone of their organization. These team members go above and beyond in their roles every day to help customers, meet production deadlines, hit sales quotas, and more, shared Cristian Grossmann, co-founder and CEO, Beekeeper. "Their dedication inspires and motivates those around them, and elevates the brand as a whole. The world needs more frontline heroes like these and we here at Beekeeper are happy to celebrate this year's winners with the public."

What Makes a Frontline Hero

Beekeeper has partnered with leading frontline organizations to honor and celebrate frontline heroes across every industry. Each year, a panel of judges reviews hundreds of frontline hero nominees who play a vital role in their organization. Frontline Hero nomination sponsors range from co-workers, to frontline managers, to corporate employees, who recognize a worker's accomplishments, and demonstrated hard and soft skills, such as:

Adaptability and resilience in the face of adversity or during times of significant change, showcasing their ability to overcome challenges and deliver exceptional results

Community impact on their local community through their work, demonstrating a commitment to social responsibility and making a positive difference in the lives of others

Consistent contribution to the overall success of the organization, demonstrating reliability, integrity, and a strong work ethic

Demonstrated compassion and empathy in their interactions with clients, customers, or patients, making a positive impact on the well-being of others

Exceptional dedication and commitment to their role, going above and beyond the call of duty

Exemplary customer service by demonstrating exceptional communication skills, empathy, and problem-solving abilities

Innovation and creativity in improving processes, implementing new ideas, or finding creative solutions to complex problems

Leadership and teamwork by fostering and promoting a collaborative, supportive a positive and productive workplace culture

Outstanding performance, particularly in challenging or high-pressure situations, and recognizing the individual's ability to deliver exceptional results

Positive attitude and motivation by fostering a supportive and uplifting work environment that contributes to the overall morale and motivation of the team

This year Beekeeper received over 100 nominations worldwide from companies like Caribou Coffee, Tyson, Mandarin Oriental and more, which was an impressive increase of over 42% from last year.

The 2023 Frontline Hero Award Winners are:

Carlos Isais , Customer Relations at Caribou Coffee

, Customer Relations at Caribou Coffee Raqi Kosta , Residences Houseman at Mandarin Oriental Hotel

, Residences Houseman at Mandarin Oriental Hotel Chris Hunter , Director of the Field Support Team at Red Bull

They join a distinguished group of Frontline Hero Award winners including:

Mary Ellen Barry , Food Safety Superintendent at Cargill

, Food Safety Superintendent at Cargill Sharon Choi , Team Member Relations Specialist at Resorts World Las Vegas

, Team Member Relations Specialist at Resorts World Las Vegas Jason Fernandez , Training Specialist at Tyson Foods

, Training Specialist at Tyson Foods Susanna Jampen , Graduate Nurse at Spitex Oberthurgau in Switzerland

, Graduate Nurse at Spitex Oberthurgau in James "Pap" Papapietro, Warehouse Supervisor for C&S Wholesale Grocers

About This Year's Winners

Carlos Isais is a member of the Guest Relations team at Caribou Coffee. In every role he's held at Caribou, Carlos finds ways to 'spark a chain reaction of good,' by creating great experiences and connections between guests and team members. Carlos leads with empathy and understanding, and his journey with Caribou has enabled him to showcase his personality and find unique ways to problem-solve and improve both guest and team experiences. His mindset of servant leadership has made him an essential member of the Guest Relations team at Caribou.

Raqi Kosta is a Residences House Person at the Mandarin Oriental, Boston, a five-star luxury hotel, located in Boston's Back Bay. Originally a teacher from Albania, he got his first job in Boston at the Old Town Trolley as a cleaner. From there, he became a part of Mandarin Oriental's opening team. For Raqi, a frontline hero is about making someone's stay in the hotel special. Raqi makes sure that the public areas meet Mandarin Oriental's luxury standards for residents, and ensure his teams treat each other with respect and trust. He also passionately supports and uplifts the company's community sustainability initiatives.

Chris Hunter is the Director of the Field Support Team at Red Bull Distribution Company. In his role, he leads a team of Field Support Managers that hire, train, and inspire brand new sales teams in expansion markets. His team also leads the efforts to ensure that all the projects' deliverables are being completed to ensure a successful launch. Chris provides vision and direction and makes initiatives come to life, which in turn propels the frontline forward to success. For him, the team is the core to this success.

Grossmann continues, "Celebrating the heroes that fuel our customers' success is one of the best parts of my job. Each of this year's finalists have made outstanding contributions to their companies. Beekeeper is honored to shine a light on these employees and the important role that frontline workers play in company success and superior customer experiences."

About Beekeeper

Beekeeper empowers frontline businesses and their workers with the digital solutions they need to do their best possible work. Founded in 2012, Beekeeper's mobile-first platform was designed and built for deskless employees who — despite representing 80% of the global workforce — have been chronically underserved when it comes to workplace technology. With Beekeeper's Frontline Success System, companies can automate paper-based processes, communicate with employees in real-time from anywhere, and improve the engagement, productivity, and safety of frontline teams.

