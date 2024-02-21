Beekeeper.io Expands its Hive with Nancy Louisnord as new Chief Marketing Officer

Louisnord brings decades of experience in marketing, human resources and change management to build upon Beekeeper's record growth

SAN FRANCISCO and ZURICH, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Beekeeper, the leading app for frontline teams, today announced the appointment of Nancy Louisnord to Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Louisnord will lead Beekeeper's global marketing strategy, capitalizing on the addition of over 150 new frontline organizations in 2023 and building upon Beekeeper's record-breaking year of growth.

"Beekeeper's focus on connecting frontline workers with what they need to excel is not just noble but essential," said Louisnord. "My background in human resources, service management and digital transformation has shown me how crucial it is to support these often overlooked yet vital workers. I am thrilled to be part of a company that places such a high value on improving the lives and work of frontline workers with a solution that's truly purpose built for their specific needs."

In her role as CMO Louisnord will be responsible for bringing further awareness to Beekeeper's ability to address the growing and costly disconnect between frontline workers and their companies. Leveraging her international experience, particularly in Europe and the United States, Louisnord will spearhead Beekeeper's marketing team as Beekeeper continues to expand its global customer base.

"With an impressive background in the HR and B2B SaaS space, Nancy is uniquely positioned to tackle the specific and nuanced challenges that come with empowering a frontline workforce," said Beekeeper CEO and co-founder Cris Grossmann. "In filling this role, it was critical that we brought a leader onto the team who not only understands the urgency of closing the frontline disconnect, but who is also versed in the needs of our global customer base. I have no doubt that Nancy will help us to continue to set the standard for frontline excellence."

Louisnord brings nearly 25 years of experience fostering transformative growth within the technology sector. Before joining Beekeeper, she served as Global Chief Marketing Officer at Manta, where she played a pivotal role in overhauling marketing strategies, boosting ROI and elevating the brand globally, leading to a successful acquisition. Louisnord has a proven track record of driving successful marketing initiatives in demand generation, channel marketing, product marketing and brand development at the global level.

Evidenced by both Beekeeper's record growth and the findings from Beekeeper's recently released 2024 Frontline Workforce Pulse Report, one of the largest reports of its kind, there is clear need for purpose-built solutions tailored to frontline employees. Louisnord's appointment will help to continue to showcase Beekeeper as the clear leader in frontline employee engagement and a top solution to meet this demand.

