BeeLiked Launches New 'Display to Play' Feature to Extend Gamified Customer Engagement for Face-to-Face Interactions

The Display to Play feature is designed as an add-on to the BeeLiked platform, which already allows businesses to create fully customizable gamified promotions that drive customer actions. These promotions can be tailored with variable rewards based on probabilities set by the business, and the platform collects valuable marketing data with each interaction.

Engaging Face-to-Face Customers:

With Display to Play, businesses that engage customers in person—such as restaurants, retail stores, and events—now have a powerful new way to incentivize customer actions. By generating QR codes that can be scanned on-screen, businesses can invite customers to play a branded game, offering rewards such as discounts, free items, or other perks that encourage loyalty and repeat visits.

Public and Invite-Only Modes:

Display to Play works in both public and invite-only settings. For public promotions, QR codes can be displayed on screens like tablets or kiosks, allowing anyone to scan and participate. In invite-only scenarios, businesses can generate unique QR codes for each customer, giving them one-time access to a personalized game. This level of control ensures that customer engagement is targeted and strategic.

Driving Loyalty & Collecting Data:

Each interaction with Display to Play collects valuable customer data, including contact details, helping businesses build marketing lists and gain insights into customer behavior. The feature seamlessly integrates with the broader BeeLiked platform, offering businesses a comprehensive tool to engage, reward, and retain customers.

The Clermont Hotel Group has already implemented BeeLiked's Display to Play app as part of their employee rewards program. General Managers invite deserving staff to scan a QR code and spin the 'Wheel of Excellence' for a chance to win prizes. This new initiative has been warmly received by staff, resulting in increased motivation and contributing to a more positive work environment.

"We're excited to introduce Display to Play as a natural extension of the BeeLiked platform," says Damian Dutton, CEO, "It's a game-changer for businesses that interact with customers face-to-face, giving them the ability to turn in-person interactions into meaningful engagement while collecting valuable data for their marketing efforts."

About BeeLiked:

BeeLiked provides a comprehensive platform for businesses to create engaging, gamified promotions that drive customer actions. With fully customizable games, variable rewards, and powerful data collection features, BeeLiked helps businesses build stronger connections with their customers. From loyalty programs to marketing campaigns, BeeLiked delivers creative solutions for customer and employee engagement.

