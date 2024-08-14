Beep Beep: Milam & Greene Whiskey Introduces Roadrunner Single Barrel Bourbon, the Fourth Limited Release in Its 2024 Wildlife Collection

We recommend that wily whiskey lovers mark their calendars for a wild chase because we expect this release to sell out as fast as our wild roadrunner 'Meep Meep' races around the distillery grounds. Post this

Milam & Greene Roadrunner Single Barrel Bourbon is named for the large ground-dwelling bird native to the arid deserts and scrublands of the southwestern United States and Mexico. Roadrunners would rather run and walk than fly and are distinguished by their long tail which aids in balance and acts like a rudder when running. These amazing birds run as soon as three weeks after hatching and can eventually sprint up to 17 miles per hour.

"Roadrunners hang out during the warm summer months patrolling the grounds at our distillery in Blanco for small snakes and lizards," said Milam & Greene Whiskey distillery manager, Rikk Munroe. "We've affectionately named our favorite bird of the bunch 'Meep Meep' as she loves to show off her blazing speed for visitors like the roadrunner in the famous cartoon. We recommend that wily whiskey lovers mark their calendars for a wild chase because we expect this release to sell out as fast as 'Meep Meep' races around the distillery grounds."

The Wildlife Collection: Roadrunner Single Barrel Bourbon

This limited cask-strength Milam & Greene Wildlife Collection Roadrunner Single Barrel Bourbon was pulled from cask #507, yielding 143 bottles of 130.1 proof (65.05% ABV) whiskey. It was distilled in Tennessee with a mash bill of 84% corn, 8% rye, and 8% malted barley. It was barreled in Tennessee on March 8, 2016, where it was aged for six years and seven months. It was then transported down to Blanco, Texas, and aged on the south side of Milam & Greene Rickhouse 1 for an additional one year, six months, and twenty days. Roadrunner Single Barrel Bourbon was bottled on April 26, 2024, at 130.1 proof / 65.05% ABV after aging for a total of eight years, one month, and twenty days.

A beautiful auburn-colored whiskey, Roadrunner Single Barrel Bourbon is loaded with aromas of leather, raisin, dark fruit, marshmallow, and almond. It has powerful cherry, vanilla, maple syrup, rye bread, and malted candy flavors and finishes with long, sweet notes of maple syrup.

Pricing and Availability

Milam & Greene Roadrunner Single Barrel Bourbon is available for $149.99 only on the Milam & Greene website and in the distillery tasting room beginning at 3:00 p.m. (CDT) on Wednesday, August 21, 2024. This extremely limited release of only 143 cask-strength bottles is expected to sell out quickly. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of each bottle of the Milam & Greene Wildlife Collection will benefit the Texas Parks & Wildlife Foundation.

About Milam & Greene

Milam & Greene Whiskey believes in using the best people and ingredients to create delicious, award-winning whiskey for whiskey lovers. Named after its founder, Texas entrepreneur Marsha Milam, and CEO, master blender, and author, Heather Greene, Milam & Greene Whiskey embodies the dedication and expertise of its remarkable team. Milam & Greene Whiskey is made by some of the world's most experienced whiskey professionals, including Heather Greene, and 30-year whiskey veteran and master distiller, Marlene Holmes. Milam & Greene earned recognition as the "2023 Rising Star Spirits Company of the Year" at The Ascot Awards followed by Heather Greene being awarded "Master Blender of the Year." The Milam & Greene team distills in Blanco, Texas on copper pot stills as well as in Kentucky on classic column stills, using its proprietary yeast recipe and mash bill. Aging takes place in casks with an assortment of char levels, located in rickhouses spread across four states with varying climates and terroir resulting in a variety of flavors that create the most thorough array of casks collected by any craft distiller. These casks become the ingredients from which its award-winning American whiskey range is batched to create perfection. For more information visit: milamandgreenewhiskey.com. Connect with Milam & Greene Whiskey on Facebook and Instagram.

About Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation

Conservation is the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation's (TPWF) heartbeat, and they invest in projects that literally breathe new life into Texas. Since 1991, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation has raised and invested over $240 million to advance Texas' proud outdoor traditions and conserve our state's wildlife, habitat, and natural resources. Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation's vision is for all Texans to have access to the wild things and wild places in our state, both now and for generations to come. Learn more about their work at www.tpwf.org.

