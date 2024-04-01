BEER FOR YOUR BODY: Oakwell Beer Spa Introduces Bath + Body Product Line

"Not only are our beer-infused products packed with vitamins and antioxidants that work wonders on your hair and skin, but they also meet the growing demand for clean, gender-neutral personal care products that aren't packed with all of the chemicals and preservatives found in the big-box brands." Post this

Oakwell Cosmetics features skin, hair, and self-care products that are formulated with beer and other clean, natural ingredients. Suited for both morning and evening use, beer's key ingredients – hops and malted barley - will level up anyone's daily grooming routine and for those looking to encourage hair growth, relax sore muscles, or moisturize dry skin. Oakwell Cosmetics' small-batch product line showcases fresh and subtle aromas, ranging from uplifting citrus to warming cedarwood.

"After hearing guests rave about how amazing they looked and felt after visiting our spa, we knew we needed to offer a way for them to continue that feeling long after they went home," said Jessica French, Co-Founder of Oakwell Beer Spa. "Not only are our beer-infused products packed with vitamins and antioxidants that work wonders on your hair and skin, but they also meet the growing demand for clean, gender-neutral personal care products that aren't packed with all of the chemicals and preservatives found in the big-box brands."

Oakwell Cosmetics' product line includes:

Beer Body Lotion – infused with oatmeal stout, shea butter, coconut oil, and sweet almond oil, this lightweight lotion leaves the skin feeling soft, supple, and hydrated. $26.

Beer Body Wash – with aromas of oats, roasted barley, vanilla and orange, this gentle body wash offers an invigorating head-to-toe treatment, leaving a natural glow and fresh scent on the skin. $24.

Beer Shampoo and Conditioner – available in both moisturizing and strengthening formulas, these hair products cleanse, repair and protect the hair without harsh chemicals. The haircare product line uses a delicate beer blend, essential oils, and botanic extracts to both cleanse and nourish. $24 / $26.

Beer-Infused Body Soaps – with scents like "Charcoal & Blonde Ale" and "Lemongrass Lager," these soaps are specially crafted using beer and natural extracts for the perfect combination for a daily skin care routine. $10.

Hop-Infused Hair Oil – a restorative hair oil that hydrates and strengthens, this nutrient-packed oil helps to eliminate itchy, dry skin and works well for all hair and beard types. $19.

Beer Hair Mask – formulated with an intensely hydrating blend of beer, coconut oil, and wheat protein, this deep conditioning treatment is safe for all hair types, including color-treated. $29.

Calming Beer Bath Salts – crafted with a therapeutic blend of hops, barley, oatmeal, and essential oils, these calming bath salts soothe sore joints and muscles while relaxing the mind with their soothing aroma. $29.

The Full-Pour Beer Therapy Gift Box – the ultimate gift of self-care filled with a curated collection of items for a way to relax differently at home. The box includes a beer bath tea for the ultimate soak, a nourishing soap bar and a signature Oakwell Beer Spa tumbler. $40.

Taster Beer Therapy Gift Box – perfect for the beer lover, the taster set is filled with travel-size editions of Oakwell Cosmetic's best-selling skin and hair care products. Each box includes a shampoo, conditioner, body wash, lotion and hair mask for self-care anywhere. $40.

"It's important that our customers can enjoy the therapeutic benefits of beer for your body without worrying about smelling like a brew pub," said Damien Zouaoui, who founded the brand with his wife, Jessica. "It is also important to know that none of our products contain alcohol, so you don't want to try drinking them, even though you may be tempted to."

Oakwell Cosmetics also offers home and bath accessories, including a signature Cedarwood & Amber Soy Candle, lightweight Waffle Bath Robe, and a triple-insulated Stainless Steel Tumbler to keep your beverages icy cold. Shop the online store at OakwellCosmetics.com or visit an Oakwell Beer Spa location by booking an appointment online.

ABOUT OAKWELL BEER SPA

Oakwell Beer Spa is a unique beer-soaked wellness concept that combines a day spa and a taproom into one. Founded by husband-and-wife team, Damien Zouaoui & Jessica French, and inspired by their travels abroad, Oakwell Beer Spa is a modern, urban oasis where guests can enjoy beer-inspired spa services while sipping their favorite craft beverage. Oakwell Beer Spa's signature experience is a 90-minute session in a private spa suite where guests can sweat in an infrared sauna and soak in an herbal beer bath before indulging in a rain shower featuring Oakwell Cosmetics products. Oakwell Beer Spa also features zero-gravity massage chairs and a pour-your-own draft wall located in their jungle-inspired taproom. Book online or by phone at (720) 810-1484.

