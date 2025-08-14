Beetexting Partners with Phone.com to Transform Business Communication

"As customer engagement increasingly shifts to text messaging, Phone.com is proud to partner with Beetexting, bringing their advanced customer service and marketing texting tools to small businesses nationwide..." - Ari Rabban, CEO, Phone.com Post this

"As customer engagement increasingly shifts to text messaging, Phone.com is proud to partner with Beetexting, bringing their advanced customer service and marketing texting tools to small businesses nationwide. This collaboration underscores our commitment to empowering businesses with essential communication solutions." - Ari Rabban, CEO, Phone.com

A Modern Messaging Contact Center, Instantly Activated

Key Features of the Integrated Messaging Experience:

Shared Inbox – Collaborate on text conversations with full team visibility

Automated Workflows – Build SMS automations, keyword triggers, and routing rules

Interactive Text Receptionist – Automate customer interactions such as data capture and consent collection

Templates and Scheduling – Streamline outreach with reusable messages and time-based sending

Rich Media Messaging – Share images, documents, and more via MMS

Business Tool Integrations – Connect with Stripe, Calendly, QuickBooks, Zapier, CRMs, and other vital tools

Streamlining SMS Compliance with TCR Assistant

Coming soon as part of the partnership, the new TCR Assistant will help businesses quickly complete the mandatory Campaign Registry (TCR) process and stay compliant. This AI-powered tool guides users through registration and actively monitors campaigns to ensure they comply with TCR requirements—a key advantage in reducing delays and avoiding message delivery issues.

A New Standard in Business Messaging

With Beetexting, Phone.com customers can now experience enterprise-grade messaging with the agility of a small business solution. From first contact to campaign compliance, the new offering is designed to enhance the full lifecycle of customer communication.

Exclusive Offer

To celebrate this launch, Phone.com customers receive 25% off per user and number when activating Beetexting—making it easier than ever to modernize customer engagement.

About Phone.com

Phone.com is a modern, cloud-based business communications provider, serving more than 50,000 companies across the U.S. and Canada. Built from the ground up to support startups and small businesses, Phone.com delivers scalable voice, video, text, and collaboration solutions tailored to meet the demands of modern teams.

About Beetexting

Beetexting is a leading business messaging platform trusted by growing companies to manage professional text conversations at scale. With intuitive tools for automation, collaboration, and compliance, Beetexting empowers businesses to connect with customers where they are—on their phones.

Media Contacts:

Beetexting Media Relations

Kim James

Email: [email protected]

Call/text: 309-605-0390

Phone.com Media Relations

Amber Newman

[email protected]

916 705-4937

