Beetexting Partners with Phone.com to Transform Business Communication

Beetexting, a leading platform for professional business messaging, has announced a strategic partnership with Phone.com, a leading provider of cloud-based business communication solutions. This collaboration enables Phone.com users to instantly activate their existing phone numbers as fully-featured messaging contact centers—empowering businesses with advanced text messaging capabilities that drive engagement, efficiency, and compliance.
With this partnership, businesses can integrate Beetexting's robust messaging tools directly into their Phone.com accounts, turning their phone numbers into a business texting contact center. From customer support to marketing, teams can now manage SMS/MMS conversations at scale with the same professionalism and flexibility they've come to expect from Phone.com voice services. SMS boasts open rates as high as 98% and response rates of 45%—far exceeding those of email—making it one of the most effective communication channels available for businesses today.
"As customer engagement increasingly shifts to text messaging, Phone.com is proud to partner with Beetexting, bringing their advanced customer service and marketing texting tools to small businesses nationwide. This collaboration underscores our commitment to empowering businesses with essential communication solutions." - Ari Rabban, CEO, Phone.com
A Modern Messaging Contact Center, Instantly Activated
Key Features of the Integrated Messaging Experience:
- Shared Inbox – Collaborate on text conversations with full team visibility
- Automated Workflows – Build SMS automations, keyword triggers, and routing rules
- Interactive Text Receptionist – Automate customer interactions such as data capture and consent collection
- Templates and Scheduling – Streamline outreach with reusable messages and time-based sending
- Rich Media Messaging – Share images, documents, and more via MMS
- Business Tool Integrations – Connect with Stripe, Calendly, QuickBooks, Zapier, CRMs, and other vital tools
Streamlining SMS Compliance with TCR Assistant
Coming soon as part of the partnership, the new TCR Assistant will help businesses quickly complete the mandatory Campaign Registry (TCR) process and stay compliant. This AI-powered tool guides users through registration and actively monitors campaigns to ensure they comply with TCR requirements—a key advantage in reducing delays and avoiding message delivery issues.
A New Standard in Business Messaging
With Beetexting, Phone.com customers can now experience enterprise-grade messaging with the agility of a small business solution. From first contact to campaign compliance, the new offering is designed to enhance the full lifecycle of customer communication.
Exclusive Offer
To celebrate this launch, Phone.com customers receive 25% off per user and number when activating Beetexting—making it easier than ever to modernize customer engagement.
About Phone.com
Phone.com is a modern, cloud-based business communications provider, serving more than 50,000 companies across the U.S. and Canada. Built from the ground up to support startups and small businesses, Phone.com delivers scalable voice, video, text, and collaboration solutions tailored to meet the demands of modern teams.
About Beetexting
Beetexting is a leading business messaging platform trusted by growing companies to manage professional text conversations at scale. With intuitive tools for automation, collaboration, and compliance, Beetexting empowers businesses to connect with customers where they are—on their phones.
