Before Operational Stress (BOS) Joins Forces with Viewpoint to Illuminate Global Mental Health Crises

The collaborative project with Viewpoint will feature key interviews with mental health providers and experts, providing valuable perspectives on the current mental health landscape and the services available to those in need, especially within the first responder community. Post this

Before Operational Stress, as part of Wayfound Mental Health Group, is committed to addressing mental health challenges with innovative solutions. The collaborative project with Viewpoint will feature key interviews with mental health providers and experts, providing valuable perspectives on the current mental health landscape and the services available to those in need, especially within the first responder community.

"I am humbled that Viewpoint hosted by Dennis Quaid has chosen to work with the team at Before Operational Stress to provide this critical education", stated Dr. Megan McElheran, R.Psych., Clinical Psychologist and CEO of BOS. "We hope to help build awareness through this collaboration of the resources available for those struggling with mental health challenges, particularly the first responders who serve our communities. Programs like Before Operational Stress can help those working on the frontlines to take care of their mental wellness, and we applaud Viewpoint for highlighting this important issue."

The project, set to move into development in 2024, will focus on creating informative and impactful content to raise awareness about mental health crises and promote the services available for individuals seeking support. The educational piece will offer valuable resources and insights, contributing to the ongoing conversation about mental health on a global scale.

About Viewpoint

Viewpoint is an educational program hosted by Dennis Quaid that explores innovative ideas, advancements, and trends across various industries. The program is dedicated to providing viewers with valuable insights and knowledge on a wide range of topics.

About Before Operational Stress (BOS)

Before Operational Stress (BOS) is a mental health organization based in Canada and owned and operated by Wayfound Mental Health Group. BOS is committed to making a positive impact on mental health by providing innovative solutions and support to individuals facing challenges.

Media Contact

Development Division, Viewpoint with host Dennis Quaid, 561-244-7620, [email protected], www.viewpointproject.com

SOURCE Viewpoint with host Dennis Quaid