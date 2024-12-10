Beghou Consulting Adds Three Partners to Strengthen Data and Analytics Excellence and Commercialization Expertise Across Emerging Life Sciences Sectors

"Yair, Vishal and Nicole each bring a commitment to excellence and innovation that is a perfect fit with the culture we have built over the past 30 years," said Beth Beghou, CEO of Beghou Consulting. Post this

Yair Markovits is an expert in real-world data, enterprise data strategy and patient solutions. He joins Beghou after spending 10 years at IQVIA, ZS Associates and Axtria. His experience spans therapeutic areas and includes rare and ultra-rare diseases. His core areas of focus include data strategies, patient analytics and digital therapeutics. Yair earned an MBA from the UCLA Anderson School of Business and a bachelor's and master's degrees in economics from Ben Gurion University of the Negev in Israel.

Vishal Singal has more than 20 years of experience guiding life sciences commercial leaders on patient-centric solutions from strategy to execution across the product life cycle. Vishal partners with clients to enable successful launches in rare disease, cell and gene therapy, oncology, and other specialty markets. He has launched multiple products globally and has helped companies improve patient outcomes through analytics and data science innovation, digital health, and integrated data ecosystems. He previously led the Patient Solutions Practice at Axtria and held leadership roles at IQVIA, Accenture, and PwC. Vishal earned an MBA from Indiana University's Kelley School of Business and an architecture degree from Punjabi University in India.

Nicole Ventrone has more than 20 years of experience in consulting and technology supporting the life sciences industry, specializing in commercial excellence, omnichannel marketing, and artificial intelligence and machine learning implementations. Prior to joining Beghou, Nicole held leadership positions at IQVIA, Axtria and ODAIA Intelligence. Nicole earned a master's degree in sociology from Arizona State University and a bachelor's degree in sociology from University of California San Diego.

Markovits and Ventrone are based in Southern California. Singal is based in Indianapolis.

About Beghou Consulting

Beghou Consulting supports the end-to-end life sciences brand lifecycle with a blend of deep domain knowledge, data science and advanced analytics expertise and powerful technology. From developing go-to-market strategies and building foundational data analytics infrastructures to leveraging artificial intelligence to improve customer insights and engagement, Beghou helps life sciences companies maximize performance across their portfolios. Beghou also deploys proprietary and third-party technology solutions to help companies forecast performance, design territories, manage customer data, organize, and report on medical and commercial data, and more. Headquartered in Evanston, Illinois, the firm has eight offices and employs more than 300 professionals around the world. To learn more, visit www.beghouconsulting.com or follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Mackenzie Ernest, The Agency at Sikich, 1 (312) 690-8734, [email protected], https://www.sikich.com/advisory-services/marketing-communication/

Molly Thomas, The Agency at Sikich, 1 (262) 317-4100, [email protected], https://www.sikich.com/advisory-services/marketing-communication/

SOURCE Beghou Consulting