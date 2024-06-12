Beghou Consulting expands end-to-end life sciences commercialization capabilities

"Rohit, Abhigya, Nilanshu, and Todd bring the right experience and skillsets to help our clients go to market more effectively and get the right treatments to the right patients faster," said Beth Beghou, CEO of Beghou Consulting. Post this

"Commercial leaders need partners with a holistic, cross-functional mindset and experience bringing together the strategy, technology, data and workflow solutions needed for a new type of commercialization framework," said Beth Beghou, CEO of Beghou Consulting. "Rohit, Abhigya, Nilanshu, and Todd bring the right experience and skillsets to help our clients go to market more effectively and get the right treatments to the right patients faster."

Rohit Gupta leads commercial transformation projects for Beghou's life sciences clients. He specializes in end-to-end commercialization, with a focus on innovation and forward-looking strategy and enablement across large and emerging biopharma. He has deep expertise in launch planning, growth strategy, sales and marketing excellence, advanced analytics, and AI- driven enablement. Gupta also has extensive global experience, having worked in the EU, China and India. Gupta joined Beghou in 2021 from ZS. He earned an MBA from the University of Southern California and a bachelor's degree in electronics and communications engineering from Panjab University, India.

Abhigya Jain partners with life sciences companies on technology advancements, data-driven solutions and end-to-end commercialization. His expertise spans various domains, including value and access, sales force strategy, customer insights, patient centricity, data analytics, data warehousing, and operations excellence. Prior to joining Beghou, Jain worked as an Associate Principal at Eversana and a Consultant at ZS. He earned a bachelor's degree in information and technology from the Institute of Engineering and Technology, DAVV.

Nilanshu Sinha leverages experience in commercial/field analytics, forecasting, real-world data analytics and building data-based solutions to guide life sciences industry clients. Before joining Beghou, he was an Associate Principal at Eversana and held roles at ZS and pharmaceutical company MSD. Sinha earned a bachelor's degree in electronics and instrumentation from Cochin University of Science and Technology.

Todd Foster supports commercialization efforts for life science companies across their product lifecycles. He specializes in data management, commercial analytics and sales force effectiveness. Prior to joining Beghou, Foster was an Enterprise Commercial Account Partner at Veeva Systems and Director of U.S. Data Strategy and Governance at Biogen. He earned a bachelor's degree in management from the United States Air Force Academy.

Gupta is based in Beghou's New York City office, Jain and Sinha are based in Beghou's office in Pune, India, and Foster is based in Beghou's Boston office.

