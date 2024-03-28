Beghou Consulting expands executive team with addition of growth, product and technology leaders

"We have assembled an all-star team of innovators and growth drivers in Dan, Smitha, and Meredith, and I'm thrilled to welcome them to our executive team," said Beth Beghou, CEO of Beghou Consulting. Post this

Over the last 10 years, Cardinal has led product development and delivery of Mainsail, Beghou's commercial excellence platform for life sciences companies. As Chief Technology Officer, he will oversee enhancements to Beghou's expanding suite of technology, including Mainsail, the ARMADA data management platform, and the Meridian alignment platform. Cardinal joined Beghou in 2013 after a 13-year career at ZS. Cardinal earned a bachelor's degree in computer science and English from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

"We have built a strong portfolio of technology that life sciences companies leverage to manage and analyze their data, and support their operations throughout the brand lifecycle," Cardinal said. "I am excited to work with our talented team of technologists to continue to enhance our products and ensure they meet the evolving needs of our current and future clients."

Murthy has more than 25 years of experience in product management. She was previously Vice President of Product and Portfolio Management at Oracle Health and Global Head of Product Management at Axtria. Murthy has experience driving product innovation and growing product portfolios across domains, customer segments and in organizations of various sizes. In her role as Chief Product Officer at Beghou, Murthy will oversee go-to-market strategy for Beghou's products as well as new product development. Murthy earned an MBA from Carnegie Mellon University's Tepper School of Business and a bachelor's degree in computer engineering from Louisiana State University.

"Beghou's products are built for the life sciences industry and offer a perfect blend of flexibility and robustness, supporting companies throughout the brand lifecycle," Murthy said. "I look forward to building on this foundation, strengthening existing products' positions in the marketplace and driving new innovations."

Ressi has more than 20 years of leadership experience building solutions and driving growth at health care data and analytics companies. She was most recently Senior Vice President of Value Development for Clarivate's Science Group portfolio. She previously held several roles at Decision Resources Group, including Chief Commercial Officer, Chief Marketing Officer, and head of the company's digital business unit. In these roles, Meredith partnered with life sciences companies to develop and commercialize patient- and data-centric solutions. As Chief Growth Officer for Beghou, Ressi will spearhead brand-building and revenue-generation initiatives to help Beghou showcase its expertise and solutions across the life sciences industry. Ressi earned a bachelor's degree in economics from Brown University.

"I am thrilled to join Beth and her partners," Ressi said. "Their approach to combining domain knowledge, data expertise, and enabling technology has created trusted, long-term partnerships with hundreds of incredibly loyal clients. Yet they've managed to stay somewhat under the radar, despite 30 years of delivering exceptional value. While Beghou may have been a well-kept secret in the past, my aim as Chief Growth Officer is to share our innovative work with the industry. I am sure others are going to be as excited about Beghou as I am when they learn more about what we do."

Cardinal, Murthy and Ressi join CEO Beth Beghou, Chief Financial Officer Chris Blanco and Chief Operating Officer Jeff Klug on Beghou's executive team.

About Beghou Consulting

Beghou Consulting supports the end-to-end life sciences brand lifecycle with a blend of deep domain knowledge, data science and advanced analytics expertise, and powerful technology. From developing go-to-market strategies and building foundational data analytics infrastructures to leveraging artificial intelligence to improve customer insights and engagement, Beghou helps life sciences companies maximize performance across their portfolios. Beghou also deploys proprietary and third-party technology solutions to help companies forecast performance, design territories, manage customer data, organize and report on medical and commercial data, and more. Headquartered in Evanston, Illinois, the firm has eight offices and employs more than 250 professionals around the world. To learn more, visit www.beghouconsulting.com or follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

