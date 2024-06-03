Beghou Consulting strengthens omnichannel and customer engagement capabilities with addition of new Partners

"Sonam, Amish and David's combined experience in strategy, data science, and omnichannel execution will enable customers to drive meaningful and differentiated engagement with their stakeholders," said Beth Beghou, CEO of Beghou Consulting. Post this

Amish Dhanani leads data science, artificial intelligence, omnichannel and digital operations teams at Beghou. He helps companies extract deeper insights from their data through artificial intelligence and advanced analytics processes. He previously worked at Eversana, where he set up the firm's data science team in Pune, India, and ZS, where he supported the firm's omnichannel team. Dhanani earned an MBA from the Indian School of Business, Hyderabad, and a bachelor's degree in electronics and instrumentation engineering from the Institute of Engineering & Technology, DAVV in Indore, India.

David Laros leads omnichannel projects for Beghou's life sciences clients. He is an experienced analytics and commercial effectiveness practitioner who specializes in using advanced analytics to optimize promotional response and engagement with health care professionals, patients and key stakeholders across the health ecosystem. Prior to joining Beghou, he was Vice President of Marketing Sciences at WebMD, where he led global analytics-based client services and teams throughout the U.S., France and India. Laros also spent many years in various analytics roles at Boehringer Ingelheim and at Tyco Health Care. He earned an MBA from Fairfield University and a bachelor's degree in finance from the University of Connecticut.

Sonam Dubey has nearly 20 years of experience helping life science companies implement launch and commercialization strategies. At Beghou, Dubey works with clients on customer engagement strategy, patient centricity and launch planning. Prior to joining Beghou, Sonam was a Partner at Clarivate. She earned a Post Graduate Diploma in Business Management from FORE School of Management, New Delhi and a bachelor's degree in statistics from Mount Carmel College.

Beghou's customer engagement solutions

Beghou leverages a mix of commercial consulting experience, analytics expertise, and data and technology solutions to help clients make customer experience a key differentiator. The firm's customer engagement solutions include:

Organizational readiness roadmap development using maturity mapping, organizational and platform planning, and KPI development.

Connected engagement strategy, which includes channel and content planning, competitive benchmarking, and engagement model development.

Execution, measurement and optimization through omnichannel orchestration, dynamic targeting, and promotional response modeling and CX measurement.

Additionally, Beghou's CRM and Customer Engagement platform provides a flexible, easy-to-implement, and user-friendly SaaS-based technology to organize and activate connected and personalized engagement across the customer journey.

Learn more about the Beghou's customer engagement and omnichannel solutions

About Beghou Consulting

Beghou Consulting supports the end-to-end life sciences brand lifecycle with a blend of deep domain knowledge, data science and advanced analytics expertise, and powerful technology. From developing go-to-market strategies and building foundational data analytics infrastructures to leveraging artificial intelligence to improve customer insights and engagement, Beghou helps life sciences companies maximize performance across their portfolios. Beghou also deploys proprietary and third-party technology solutions to help companies forecast performance, design territories, manage customer data, organize and report on medical and commercial data, and more. Headquartered in Evanston, Illinois, the firm has eight offices and employs more than 250 professionals around the world. To learn more, visit www.beghouconsulting.com or follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

