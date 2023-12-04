Begin or Deepen an Intimate Relationship with God Through Prayer

Aside from God tugging on my heart, a desire to see people go deeper into a relationship with Him. I came of 'Christian' age in the Jesus People Movement. Post this

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Cotton said, "Aside from God tugging on my heart, a desire to see people go deeper into a relationship with Him. I came of 'Christian' age in the Jesus People Movement. Since then, the pendulum has swung wildly between different streams of Christianity. God has shown me that He uses all different faith journeys to reach His people. Intimacy with Him overrides all!"

Diane Cotton, a first-time author, is a third generation Southern Californian. She and her husband, Charlie, have raised four kids — all grown and gone but happily "empty nesting" with 2 Corgis and a Spirit-filled life. Founded in 2000, Cotton owns and operates Diane Cotton Jewelry, a unique, one-of-a-kind jewelry company. Her creativity and child-like enthusiasm also applies to her faith journey. With a mix of humility and humor, she shares this journey — along with the lessons she has learned along the way — to pursue a life-changing relationship with God.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. MORE: An Invitation is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

