Begin or Deepen an Intimate Relationship with God Through Prayer

Xulon Press presents a teaching for any Christian needing encouragement to deepen one's faith in God or anyone exploring a new faith in God.
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Diane Cotton helps readers enrich their prayer life in MORE: An Invitation ($17.99, paperback, 9781662888533; $28.99, dust jacket, 9781662888540; $9.99, e-book, 9781662888557).
According to Cotton, prayer life should not be rote, boring, or considered a chore.
Her book is about having a "REAL" relationship with God. The author takes readers on an image-rich, life-changing journey through daily prayer times to enhance intimacy with Him via prayer. Through her writing, she aims for all to accept the invitation God has extended — to begin or deepen an intimate relationship with Him. Cotton's clear instructions help readers discover how drawing close to God results in one gaining "More" out of life — more meaning, more wisdom, more purpose, more courage, and more identity.
When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Cotton said, "Aside from God tugging on my heart, a desire to see people go deeper into a relationship with Him. I came of 'Christian' age in the Jesus People Movement. Since then, the pendulum has swung wildly between different streams of Christianity. God has shown me that He uses all different faith journeys to reach His people. Intimacy with Him overrides all!"
Diane Cotton, a first-time author, is a third generation Southern Californian. She and her husband, Charlie, have raised four kids — all grown and gone but happily "empty nesting" with 2 Corgis and a Spirit-filled life. Founded in 2000, Cotton owns and operates Diane Cotton Jewelry, a unique, one-of-a-kind jewelry company. Her creativity and child-like enthusiasm also applies to her faith journey. With a mix of humility and humor, she shares this journey — along with the lessons she has learned along the way — to pursue a life-changing relationship with God.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. MORE: An Invitation is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
