Beginnings Credit Union Transforms Loan Payments With Alacriti

"By partnering with Alacriti, we've been able to solve multiple process improvements for our staff and improvements for our members" Post this

Alacriti, a leading provider of cloud-based payment innovation, today announced that Beginnings Credit Union, formerly known as CFCU Community Credit Union, has modernized its loan payment experience using Alacriti's Orbipay EBPP loan payment solution. As a result of this partnership, Beginnings, located in Central & Upstate NY, now offers real-time payment processing, enhanced operational workflows, and a fully integrated member experience.

Orbipay EBPP integrates directly with Beginnings' core and digital banking systems, supporting single sign-on (SSO), which gives members seamless access to loan payment capabilities. The solution supports payments for a wide variety of lending products, including commercial loans, consumer loans, lines of credit, mortgages, and external loans. Members also benefit from added convenience through Pay by Text, which enables secure payments directly from their mobile device without logging in to online banking.

Through this collaboration, Beginnings Credit Union members and staff benefit from:

Real-Time Loan Payment Processing: Payments post instantly to member accounts, eliminating the one-business-day delay common with legacy systems and providing immediate confirmation and visibility.

Integrated Member Experience: Members can securely access and manage their loan payments through Beginnings' digital banking platform using single sign-on, without navigating multiple systems or logging in separately.

Operational Efficiency and Simplified Workflows: Staff can access consolidated reporting tools, perform all loan payment functions in a single system, and rely on automated balancing processes that reduce manual workloads, freeing up time and minimizing risk.

Improved Accounting Oversight: The Accounting team benefits from streamlined balancing and exception handling, which increases accuracy and reduces reconciliation time.

"By partnering with Alacriti, we've been able to solve multiple process improvements for our staff and improvements for our members," said Jennifer Carlton, Vice President of Electronic Services at Beginnings. "Having a single, integrated system has made our operations more efficient and prepared us for continued growth."

"Beginnings' implementation of Orbipay EBPP highlights the impact a modern, cloud-based loan payment platform can have on both the member experience and internal efficiency," said Stuart Bain, SVP of Product Management at Alacriti. "We're proud to support Beginnings' mission to make a memorable and lasting difference through this partnership."

About Alacriti

Alacriti stands at the forefront of payments innovation, delivering comprehensive payment and money movement solutions to financial institutions. Our commitment is to empower our clients and their users with seamless, easy-to-use, and secure real-time payment experiences across all preferred channels, rails, types, and devices. Alacriti's innovative solutions provide cutting-edge payment technologies that integrate effortlessly with existing infrastructures. Discover more about how we are transforming payments at Alacriti.com.

About Beginnings Credit Union

With 17 locations, more than 77,000 members, and over $1.4 billion in assets, Beginnings Credit Union, formerly CFCU Community Credit Union, is one of the largest credit unions in New York. Their continued success is built on sound management practices, adherence to a strict code of ethics, competitive rates, and a wide range of trusted products. But what truly sets them apart from other financial institutions is their passion for community and dedicated staff who provide personalized service every day, connecting members and the community at large to all that's possible.

Media Contacts:

Alacriti

Kristen Jason

[email protected]

Beginnings Credit Union

Jennifer Carlton, VP of Electronic Services

[email protected]

Beginnings Credit Union

Katie Foley, VP Marketing & Sales

[email protected]

Media Contact

Kristen Jason, Alacriti, 1 908-791-2916, [email protected], https://www.alacriti.com/

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE Alacriti