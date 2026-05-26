Behavioral Health Practices Are Choosing ClinicMind to Cut Admin Burden and Reclaim Clinical Time

"As a behavioral health organization, reducing administrative burden is critical, and having a team that truly supports our operations has allowed us to focus more on patient care and less on day-to-day complexity." Post this

"The onboarding and support we received from ClinicMind made a significant difference during our transition. As a behavioral health organization, reducing administrative burden is critical, and having a team that truly supports our operations has allowed us to focus more on patient care and less on day-to-day complexity." -- Theresa Gaser, LCSW, LISWS, CEO & Founder, Ohio Center for Behavioral Health

G2's badges are determined entirely by verified peer reviews, not analyst opinion or vendor submissions. The High Performer designation in Mental Health means that behavioral health clinicians using ClinicMind rated it highly enough across satisfaction, ease of use, and support quality to earn category-level recognition. For therapists, psychologists, and psychiatric group practice owners evaluating whether an integrated platform can handle their specialty's documentation, billing, and compliance requirements, the badge provides independent validation from peers already using the system. The Spring 2026 results bring ClinicMind's 2026 total to 24 badges across seven G2 categories and extend a recognition streak now in its 15th consecutive quarter.

ClinicMind's behavioral health EHR includes specialty templates for psychiatry, therapy, and measurement-based care; integrated e-prescribing; and outcome tracking, all connected natively to scheduling, billing, and credentialing so that session notes, charges, and claims flow through a single system without re-entry. A new Best Support badge in Mental Health Medical Practice Management Software validates the dedicated coaching model that users like Gaser cite as a differentiator: each practice is assigned a dedicated onboarding coach who works through data migration, workflow configuration, and staff training before go-live, a structure that behavioral health practices, where session-note requirements and billing codes are specialty-specific, find particularly valuable.

Spring 2026 G2 Badge Highlights

High Performer: Mental Health (new)

Best Support: Medical Practice Management

Leader: EHR, Small Business Medical Billing

Momentum Leader: EHR, Medical Billing

High Performer: Medical Billing, Medical Practice Management, Small Business Medical Practice Management, Small Business EHR

Users Love Us

"Behavioral health clinicians told us their tools were adding to their burden, not reducing it. This badge means they're seeing the difference on their end," said Dr. Edisa Shirley, Ph.D., LMHC, Chief Growth Strategy Officer at ClinicMind.

Behavioral health practices evaluating a platform transition can request a workflow review at clinicmind.com/mental-health.

About ClinicMind

ClinicMind provides an ONC-certified Behavioral Health EHR software, revenue cycle management, physician credentialing, and patient engagement platform used by thousands of healthcare practices nationwide. By replacing fragmented software with an integrated platform paired with a dedicated services team, ClinicMind drives compounding practice growth, improves revenue predictability, reduces administrative burden, and delivers better patient care. Learn more at www.clinicmind.com.

Media Contact

Jim Easley, ClinicMind, 1 2342542255, [email protected]

SOURCE ClinicMind