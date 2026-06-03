Behavioral Signals Appoints Four-Star General John W. Nicholson Jr. to Advisory Board

"At a time of increasing cyber and deepfake threats, their effective solutions help ensure the fidelity of our national security decision-making process." — General John W. Nicholson Jr. (U.S. Army, Retired) Post this

The appointment comes as Behavioral Signals deepens its engagement across the national security community, including its partnership with In-Q-Tel and expanding work with defense and intelligence partners in the U.S. and allied nations. The company's behavioral voice AI and deepfake detection technology, which identifies synthetic voices at 98% accuracy in sub-second resolution, is increasingly relevant to mission-critical applications where authentication, intent recognition, and adversarial detection are operationally essential.

"I'm honored to join the advisory board of Behavioral Signals," said General Nicholson. "At a time of increasing cyber and deepfake threats, their effective solutions help ensure the fidelity of our national security decision making process. The commercial applications are equally significant, protecting the integrity of financial transactions and validating other commercial communications. It's gratifying to be a part of such a talented team doing this important work."

About General John W. Nicholson Jr. (U.S. Army, Retired)

General John Nicholson is a distinguished military and business leader with global relationships and experience, now Founder of the Nicholson MacDonald Group and Advisor to RAINCLOUD Group. From December 2021 to January 2026 he served as Chief Executive of Lockheed Martin Middle East, based in Abu Dhabi. His more than 36 years of active-duty service in the United States Army included six years deployed in Afghanistan, culminating in leadership of the 41-nation NATO-led Resolute Support Mission for two and a half years, making him one of America's most combat-seasoned four-star generals. He has lived in Europe and the Middle East and South Asia for over seventeen years.

He serves as Senior Independent Director on the Board of the Czechoslovak Group (CSG) and, from 2022 to 2026, served on the Board of Trustees of Khalifa University of Science and Technology. He has served as President of the Pentagon Federal Credit Union Foundation and sits on the Board of Directors of Veteran Coalition International. He is a member of Harvard's Belfer Center "Elbe Group," which sustained a Track Two dialogue between retired American and Russian senior military and intelligence officials until 2022. As a Senior Fellow in the U.S. National Defense University CAPSTONE and PINNACLE programs, he mentors rising U.S. General Officers and maintains a U.S. Top Secret security clearance.

A graduate of Georgetown University and the United States Military Academy at West Point, where he served as First Captain and Commander of the Corps of Cadets, he holds two master's degrees, two honorary doctorates, and numerous international awards and decorations. His U.S. decorations include two awards of the Defense Distinguished Service Medal, two awards of the Distinguished Service Medal, five awards of the Defense Superior Service Medal, and the Bronze Star Medal for Valor. His international honors include the French Legion d'Honneur, the German Knight Commander's Cross, and the Ellis Island Medal of Honor. He has been recognized among the Forbes Global Top MENA Business Leaders and has published widely on AI, autonomous defense, and multinational military strategy. He resides in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, and Stornoway, Scotland, with his wife Norine MacDonald KC.

About Behavioral Signals

Behavioral Signals is an AI company built on more than a decade of proprietary research in behavioral voice intelligence. The company's core technologies include a behavioral voice AI engine that extracts hundreds of vocal biomarkers with language-agnostic performance, a deepfake detection engine that uses behavioral mapping rather than artifact analysis to identify synthetic voices in sub-second resolution, and PAIR, a conversational signature engine for contact center deployments. Behavioral Signals serves customers across national security, defense, telecommunications, and enterprise contact center markets. Learn more at https://www.behavioralsignals.com/.

Media Contact

Popi Paraschaki, Behavioral Signals, 1 (925) 263-6374, [email protected], https://behavioralsignals.com/

SOURCE Behavioral Signals