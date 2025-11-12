Behavioral Signals Brings Edge Behavioral-Mapping Deepfake Detection to the UAE with RAINCLOUD DEFENSE Partnership

"As AI reshapes industries, the UAE and MENA region can lead in responsible, trustworthy AI. Partnering with RAINCLOUD DEFENSE enables us to leverage their ecosystem and connect with key stakeholders to bring edge behavioral-mapping deepfake detection to the region," said Rana Gujral. Post this

Rana Gujral, CEO of Behavioral Signals, said:

"As AI continues to reshape industries, the UAE and MENA region have an incredible opportunity to lead in responsible, trustworthy AI adoption. Partnering with RAINCLOUD DEFENSE allows us to leverage their collaborative ecosystem and connect with key stakeholders to bring edge behavioral-mapping deepfake detection to the region."

Norine MacDonald, President & Founder of RAINCLOUD DEFENSE, said:

"Voice deepfakes represent a fundamental threat to digital trust and security. Behavioral Signals' unique approach to deepfake detection is an essential capability. Our mission at RAINCLOUD DEFENSE is to ensure that the most advanced, trustworthy technologies are accessible to our ecosystem, and we are proud to be bringing this critical layer of defense to stakeholders in the UAE and beyond."

The announcement coincides with Rana's appearance at the /function1 Conference & Exhibition, where he will take the mic to discuss topics ranging from deepfake detection and decoding intent to Conversational AI, Proactive AI, and Hyper-Personalization. This initiative highlights the importance of secure, trustworthy, and responsible AI applications across industries and the potential for collaboration across the MENA defense and technology sectors.

Key Highlights of the Initiative:

Edge behavioral-mapping deepfake detection.

Collaboration with RAINCLOUD DEFENSE's premier digital ecosystem and network.

Supports ethical and responsible AI adoption in the UAE and broader MENA region.

Strengthens connections between AI innovation and strategic industry stakeholders.

About Behavioral Signals

Behavioral Signals builds advanced AI that understands human emotion and behavior from voice. With deep roots in behavioral science and machine learning, the company's platform powers next-generation solutions in voice security, emotion analytics, and human-machine interaction. Its deepfake detection engine continues its mission to protect communication, authenticity, and trust in the digital age.

About RAINCLOUD DEFENSE

RAINCLOUD DEFENSE is a premier digital ecosystem and business hub dedicated to connecting, inspiring, and fostering growth within the defense technology sector. Through its cutting-edge digital tools and an elite network of over 6,000 members and 5,000 companies, RAINCLOUD DEFENSE empowers strategic partnerships and accelerates business development across the global defense landscape.

Media Contact

Popi Paraschaki, Behavioral Signals, 30 6974492312, [email protected], https://www.behavioralsignals.com/

