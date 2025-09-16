Behavioral Signals Launches First Of Its Kind Deepfake Voice Detection With Emotion And Behavioral Intelligence

"By unifying signal analysis with emotion & behavioral consistency checks, we stop deepfakes in real time and make the outcome explainable & deployable in the most demanding environments," said Rana Gujral, CEO of Behavioral Signals. Post this

Synthetic audio is being weaponized for fraud, social engineering, market manipulation, and misinformation. Organizations need a way to verify that a real human is speaking, not just what words are being said. Behavioral Signals brings fast and explainable voice authenticity checks to the point of risk, from contact centers and corporate communications to media verification and public safety.

Clear points of differentiation

Behavioral plus signal intelligence. The platform combines vocal micro features with prosody, rhythm, timing, and behavioral consistency to raise precision and reduce false positives.

Two operating modes. Speaker agnostic detection works when no prior samples exist, and speaker-specific verification strengthens identity protection when voiceprints are available.

Real-time and language flexible. Streaming inference operates during live calls and reviews recorded content, across many languages, without enrollment friction.

Explainable by design. Investigators and compliance teams see anomaly scores, feature attributions, and visual evidence that support fast decisions.

Built for the enterprise. Available as APIs and a forensic user interface, with options for cloud, on-prem, edge, disconnected, and air gapped environments.

Proven performance

In internal testing, the speaker agnostic engine has demonstrated exceptional and class-leading detection accuracy on short speech segments. The speaker-specific mode further increases accuracy and provides richer forensic context. The architecture supports streaming use cases with low end-to-end latency and scales horizontally for high-volume traffic.

"Voice is the most human interface, and it is rapidly becoming the most exploited. Our approach brings behavioral truth into the detection loop so organizations can know not only what was said but whether a real human actually said it. By unifying signal analysis with emotion and behavioral consistency checks, we stop deepfakes in real time and make the outcome explainable and deployable in the most demanding environments," said Rana Gujral, CEO of Behavioral Signals.

Availability

Behavioral Signals deepfake detection is available today through API and UI packages, with deployment options for cloud, on-prem, edge, and air gapped environments.

For demos, pricing, or pilot programs, contact Behavioral Signals at [[email protected]]. To learn more, visit https://behavioralsignals.com/deepfake-speech-detection or contact [email protected].

About Behavioral Signals

Behavioral Signals builds advanced AI that understands human emotion and behavior from voice. With deep roots in behavioral science and machine learning, the company's platform powers next-generation solutions in voice security, emotion analytics, and human-machine interaction. Its deepfake detection engine continues its mission to protect communication, authenticity, and trust in the digital age.

